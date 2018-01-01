ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
New Releases
Gender
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

New Trainers & Gear (768)

Gear up and keep in step with all the latest releases with the Nike collection of new trainers & gear. Find the latest styles and colour combinations of footwear, clothing and accessories and give your training and everyday wardrobes a fresh lift for the season.

Sort By:
6 Colours


(36)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Men's Running Shoe

£129.95
7 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Max 270

Men's Shoe

£114.95
3 Colours

Nike React Vapor Street Flyknit

Men's Shoe

£149.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

Men's Running Shoe

£169.95
Coming Soon
6 Colours


(16)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

£129.95
6 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max 270

Women's Shoe

£114.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 1 Premium SC

Women's Shoe

£109.95
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 1

Women's Shoe

£99.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax

Men's Running Shoe

£149.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Plus SE

Men's Shoe

£134.95
5 Colours

Nike Air Span II

Men's Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Zoom Strike

Men's Running Shoe

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax 97

Women's Shoe

£184.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

Women's Shoe

£89.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

Women's Running Shoe

£169.95
2 Colours


(1)

Air Jordan 1 High Zip

Women's Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour


(13)

Nike Zoom Train Command

Men's Bootcamp, Gym Shoe

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

£34.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Swoosh Athlete

Men's T-Shirt

£24.95
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax

Women's Running Shoe

£149.95
2 Colours

Nike Classic Strappy

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£31.95
3 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Top

£29.95
3 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Max 95 Essential

Men's Shoe

£119.95
2 Colours


(8)

Nike Air Max 1 Premium

Men's Shoe

£109.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

£21.38
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

£29.93
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 97

Women's Shoe

£144.95
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 NS SE

Women's Shoe

£109.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Archive

Women's Crop Top

£29.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Archive

Women's Shorts

£26.95
3 Colours

Nike SB Team Classic

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour


(8)

Nike SB Check Solarsoft Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Air

Men's T-Shirt

£24.95
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Fleece

Men's Pullover Hoodie

£42.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Outburst OG

Women's Shoe

£69.95
1 Colour


(6)

NikeCourt Air Zoom Ultra Hard Court

Women's Tennis Shoe

£79.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Eclipse

Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

£37.95
4 Colours


(4)

Nike SB Solarsoft Portmore II Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£54.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike SB Delta Force Vulc

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Dri-FIT Reversible

Men’s Tank

£31.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike SB Icon

Men's Hoodie

£59.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Metcon DSX Flyknit 2

Women's Cross Training, Weightlifting Shoe

£134.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 13

Women's Running Shoe

£119.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Classic Swoosh Futura

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

£26.95
1 Colour

Nike

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top

£42.95
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£89.95
4 Colours

Nike SB Icon

Men's Long-Sleeve Top

£54.95
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

£26.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE

Women's Shoe

£74.95
2 Colours


(3)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Women's Boot

£119.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Women's Cropped Short-Sleeve Top

£26.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

£31.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 Essential

Men's Shoe

£99.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Men's Printed T-Shirt

£24.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Advance 15

Men's Knit Shorts

£47.95
3 Colours

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Women's Shoe

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Plus SE

Women's Shoe

£134.95

UPGRADE YOUR ROTATION WITH NEW TRAINERS & GEAR

Take advantage of the latest Nike styles with this season’s collection of new trainers and gear. From the freshest sneaker editions to the latest performance and lifestyle clothing, Nike new releases feature classic, iconic versions of your favourite trainers as well as brand new designs for footwear, clothing and sports equipment. Constantly refreshed and updated throughout the year, the collection of new trainers and gear will keep you up-to-date with all of the latest styles and products. Browse all new releases and find what you need to update your sporting arsenal.

FIND YOUR FAVOURITE NIKE STYLES AND ROCK THE LATEST COLOURS

Stay up on all the latest styles and colour combinations as they become available, and shop new trainers and gear for men, women, boys and girls. Discover the latest items from Nike Sportswear, show love for your favourite teams and players with updated and current Nike fan gear, and browse both sport-specific and everyday designs for your daily activities. Whether you’re gearing up for the season or the street, find everything you need with the Nike collection of new trainers and gear, and take your collection to the next level.