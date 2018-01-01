Men's Trousers & Tights (240)

Treat your legs to the best in sport style innovation with the Nike collection of men’s trousers, tights and joggers. Choose from a variety of trouser styles and cuts, including cropped and full-length styles, and pair with men’s t-shirts and tops for a clean, streamlined look. Shop trousers, tights and joggers for women, boys and girls and be sure to check out the Nike collection of men's lifestyle shoes to complement your selections.

Customise a pair of men's shoes with NIKEiD >>

