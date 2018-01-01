ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Fit
Length
Collections
Brand
Colour
Size

MEN'S TIGHTS & LEGGINGS (44)

Sort By:
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Power Essential

Men's Running Tights

£34.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Run

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Tech

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Power

Men's Graphic Running Tights

£42.95
1 Colour


(21)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Tights

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool Camo

Men's Tights

£42.95
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Tights

£37.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Men's Training Tights

£47.95
1 Colour


(10)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro Warm

Men's Training Tights

£37.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Zonal Strength

Men's Training Tights

£69.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Tights

£34.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Flex 2-in-1

Men's Training Shorts

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike Training Utility

Men's Tights

£37.95
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

£31.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

£29.93
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Tights

£37.95
2 Colours

NIKE GYAKUSOU

Men's Utility Tights

£145
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Power Tech

Men's Running Tights

£45 £31.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Shield

Men's Running Tights

£65 £45.47
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Power (City)

Men's Running Tights

£64.95 £45.47
2 Colours

Nike Zonal Strength

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Tights

£114.95 £76.97
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Tech Flash

Men's Graphic Running Tights

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour

Nike Shield Tech

Men's 30" (76cm approx.) Running Tights

£69.95 £48.47
1 Colour

Nike Zonal Strength

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Tights

£114.95 £79.97
1 Colour

Nike Tech

Men's Running Tights

£59.95 £41.47
1 Colour

Nike Tech

Men's Running Tights

£59.95 £47.47
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro Dri-FIT

Men's 23" (58.5cm approx.) Basketball Tights

£34.95 £23.97
1 Colour

Nike Pro Dry

Men's 23&quot; (58.5cm approx.) Printed Basketball Tights

£42.95 £29.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Zonal Strength

Men's Training Tights

£65 £45.47
1 Colour


(10)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

£37.95 £29.97
3 Colours

Nike Training Utility

Men's Tights

£37.95 £26.47
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Men's Training Tights

£54.95 £37.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Hyperrecovery

Men's Training Tights

£114.95 £76.97
1 Colour

Nike Pro Warm

Men's Training Tights

£37.95 £29.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Men's Training Tights

£47.95 £33.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

£55 £38.47
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Tights

£42.95 £33.97
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro HyperWarm

Men's Training Tights

£47.95 £37.97
1 Colour

Nike Pro Aeroloft

Men's Training Tights

£89.95 £62.47
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Tights

£42.95 £29.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Flex 2-in-1

Men's Training Shorts

£104.95 £83.47
1 Colour

Nike Tech

Men's Graphic Running Tights

£64.95 £44.97
Sold Out
1 Colour

Nike Tech

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

£54.95 £37.97

MEN’S LEGGINGS & TIGHTS

Suit up for your favorite sport in men's leggings and tights that move with you, regardless of the activity. Find a variety of pant lengths from capris and crops to full length and extended. Pair your favourite men's leggings with Nike compression shirts for high performance functionality and necessary sweat wicking during the toughest of workouts. Stay warm between activities with Tech Fleece hoodies and pullovers engineered to keep you comfortable regardless of the activity. Browse tights and leggings for women and kids.

 

Shop all men's styles.