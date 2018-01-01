ADDED TO BAG
Men Stefan Janoski
MEN'S STEFAN JANOSKI SKATE SHOES (24)

  • Stefan Janoski

One of Nike SB's most versatile skateboarding silhouettes, Nike Stefan Janoski men's skate shoes have become both a skate and street wear staple and stand up to any occasion, both on your board and off. Experience the flexibility and board control that the Janoski Max and Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski have to offer.

2 Colours

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski High Tape Deconstructed

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour


(13)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max L

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£99.95
3 Colours


(19)

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
2 Colours


(12)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski OG

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
7 Colours


(1)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max iD

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£109.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski High Tape

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95
6 Colours


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95
3 Colours


(11)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike SB x Poler Zoom Stefan Janoski Slip-On Suede

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Slip-On

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95
6 Colours


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £62.97
1 Colour


(42)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours


(11)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £41.97
1 Colour


(11)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour


(1)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski High Tape

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95 £48.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour


(19)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max Mid

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
1 Colour


(19)

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £51.47
1 Colour


(13)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max L

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
1 Colour


(11)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£64.95 £51.47
1 Colour


(6)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Slip-On

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95 £48.47
1 Colour

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski High Tape

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

£69.95 £48.47

ENHANCE YOUR SKATE LOOK WITH MEN'S NIKE JANOSKI SHOES

Elevate both your skate and streetwear style with men's Nike Stefan Janoski skate shoes from Nike SB. Designed and built to be your go-to sneaker for everyday sessions, the collection of Nike Stefan Janoski men's skate shoes offer several classic sneaker silhouettes that look great whether you're skating around the park or just walking down the street. With a plethora of colorways and designs to choose from, find a pair that suits your personality and complements Nike SB hoodies and shirts. Make your shoes more of a reflection of your style by customising a pair of Janoski skate shoes with NIKEiD.

BUILT FOR DAILY USE

Whether you go to the skate park on a regular basis or just like the style, men's Stefan Janoski skate shoes are for you. Discover a large selection of skate shoes that can be worn on and off your board. From trick skating to simply riding with friends, you can feel the premium cushion and support you need. Check out the entire Stefan Janoski collection to find skate shoes for women, boys and girls and be sure to check out the entire Nike SB collection of men's skate shoes for even more options.

 