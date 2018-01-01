ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits
Shorts
Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Length (inseam)
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Colour
Size

MEN'S SHORTS (317)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike Flex Stride

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts

£37.95
5 Colours

Nike

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

£21.95
3 Colours

Nike Flex

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

£37.95
3 Colours

Nike VaporKnit Repel Strike

Men's Football Shorts

£42.95
2 Colours

Hurley Phantom Block Party Solid

Men's 18" (45.5cm approx.) Boardshorts

£50.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Shorts

£64.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Men's Shorts

£21.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear

Men's Logo Shorts

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Woven Shorts

£21.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Lite 1988

Men's Fleece Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Hurley Alpha Utility

Men's 17" (43cm approx.) Shorts

£59.95
3 Colours

Hurley Dri-FIT Chino

Men's 19" (48.5cm approx.) Walkshorts

£54.95
2 Colours

Hurley Dri-FIT Expedition

Men's 18.5" (47cm approx.) Walkshorts

£46.95
1 Colour

Hurley Dri-FIT JJF x Sig Zane

Men's 19" (48.5cm approx.) Walkshorts

£59.95
3 Colours

Hurley Alpha Trainer Plus

Men's 18" (45.5cm approx.) Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Hurley Beach Club Destroy

Men's 18" (45.5cm approx.) Slim Fit Shorts

£37.95
2 Colours

Hurley Dri-FIT Chino

Men's 21" (53.5cm approx.) Shorts

£54.95
2 Colours

Hurley Byron Short

Men's 18" (45.5cm approx.) Walkshorts

£50.95
3 Colours

Hurley Dri-FIT Breathe

Men's 19" (48.5cm approx.) Walkshorts

£46.95
2 Colours

Hurley Phantom Blackball Beater Volley

Men's 17" (43cm approx.) Board Shorts

£46.95
3 Colours

Hurley Phantom Walkshort

Men's 18" (45.5cm approx.) Shorts

£50.95
2 Colours

Hurley Phantom Walkshort

Men's 20" (51cm approx.) Shorts

£50.95
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

£26.95
2 Colours

Hurley Alpha Trainer

Men's 18" (45.5cm approx.) Walkshorts

£46.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Shorts

£74.95
3 Colours

Nike Distance 2-in-1

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Running Shorts

£37.95
4 Colours

Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Air Max

Men's Shorts

£54.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Men's Shorts

£34.95
3 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

£26.95
2 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

£26.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Distance

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

£34.95
5 Colours

Nike Distance

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

£34.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Air Max

Men's Shorts

£49.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Advance 15

Men's Knit Shorts

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike VaporKnit

Men's 2" (5cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike AeroSwift

Men's 4" (10cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Swoosh

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

£19.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Elite Kyrie

Men's Printed 11.5" (30cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

£47.95
3 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Training Shorts

£31.95
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 11" (28cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

£31.95
3 Colours

Jordan Flight

Men's Basketball Shorts

£37.95
1 Colour

Boston Celtics Nike Icon Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

£89.95
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Los Angeles Lakers Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour


(1)

New York Knicks Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

City Edition Swingman (Miami Heat)

Men's Nike NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls Nike Statement Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

£89.95
1 Colour

Charlotte Hornets Jordan Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Jordan AS Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£67.95
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Statement Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

£89.95
1 Colour

Oklahoma City Thunder Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Los Angeles Lakers Nike City Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Houston Rockets Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Philadelphia 76ers Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

£37.95
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Miami Heat Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95

MEN'S SHORTS

Designed for ultimate comfort and breathability, Nike men’s shorts are designed with the latest technologies and style to help you perform and look your best during any sport or day of the week. Whether you’re searching for golf, running or tennis shorts, Nike has a pair to fit your needs. Featuring Dri-FIT technology, our men’s shorts wick away sweat to keep you dry in all conditions. Explore men's polo shirts and t-shirts to create an outfit just for you. Shop our entire selection of shorts to find the perfect pair for women, boys and girls.

 

Shop all men's styles >>

 

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED