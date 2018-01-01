ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
0603_free_tr_pwh_change_shoe_men.jpg

RUN ANY WAY
YOU WANT Find the perfect Nike free style for the way you run.

Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Innovations
Size
Colour

MEN'S NIKE FREE TRAINERS (9)

  • Nike Free

Experience the natural and weightless feel of men's Nike Free trainers during your next run or training session. The flexible outersole of Free shoes enhance the natural range of motion, while still providing the necessary comfort and support you need.

Sort By:
2 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95
10 Colours


(19)

Nike Free RN 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
10 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£105 £73.47
4 Colours


(59)

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£109.95 £76.47
4 Colours


(16)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Free RN 2017 Shield

Men's Running Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
8 Colours


(31)

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Premium

Men's Running Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
2 Colours

Nike Free RN Commuter 2017 Utility

Men's Running Shoe

£94.95 £65.97

MEN'S NIKE FREE RUNNING SHOES

Engineered with a revolutionary midsole, men’s Nike Free running shoes are designed to let your feet move naturally during every stride. Nike Free technology offers the benefits of barefoot running by exercising muscles that are normally neglected in traditional footwear. Nike Free running trainers are designed with a runner's typical landing angle, pressure and position in mind to give runners a more lightweight run. Shop the latest men’s running clothes to complete your look for your next 5K, 10K or marathon training. Men's Nike Free running shoes are available in a variety of colourways and styles, including Free RN, Free RN Flyknit, Free RN Commuter and Free RN Motion. Browse Nike Free running shoes for men, women and kids or shop all Nike running shoes.

 

Customise your Nike Free shoes with NIKEiD >>