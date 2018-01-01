ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Men Jordan
Shoes
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Editions
Sport
Best For
Innovations
Width
Colour

MEN'S JORDAN SHOES (48)

Sort By:
2 Colours


(3)

Air Jordan 9 Retro

Men's Shoe

£164.95
2 Colours


(3)

Jordan 'Why Not?' ZER0.1

Men's Basketball Shoe

£114.95
3 Colours

Air Jordan Future

Men's Shoe

£104.95
1 Colour


(9)

Air Jordan XXXII Low "Win Like '96"

Men's Basketball Shoe

£159.95
3 Colours


(5)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Flyknit

Men's Shoe

£139.95
1 Colour

Jordan 6 Rings

Men's Shoe

£139.95
3 Colours


(21)

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Men's Shoe

£79.95
2 Colours

Jordan Flight Origin 4

Men's Shoe

£89.95
2 Colours


(12)

Air Jordan XXXII

Men's Basketball Shoe

£169.95
1 Colour

Jordan Super.Fly 2017 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£119.95
1 Colour


(1)

Jordan Fly Unlimited

Men's Basketball Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour


(212)

Air Jordan 10 Retro

Men's Shoe

£164.95
Coming Soon
2 Colours


(40)

Jordan Eclipse

Men's Shoe

£79.95
3 Colours

Jordan Trainer Pro

Men's Training Shoe

£89.95
1 Colour

Air Jordan 9 Retro NRG

Men's Boot

£189.95
1 Colour


(4)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Grape'

Men's Shoe

£154.95
2 Colours


(21)

Air Jordan 13 Retro

Men's Shoe

£169.95
1 Colour

Air Jordan 9 Retro NRG

Men's Boot

£189.95
1 Colour


(9)

Air Jordan XXXII Low "Like Mike"

Men's Basketball Shoe

£159.95
1 Colour


(1)

Air Jordan 5 Retro Premium

Men's Shoe

£339.95
1 Colour


(4)

Air Jordan XI Retro

Men's Shoe

£169.95
1 Colour


(15)

Air Jordan 6 Retro

Men's Shoe

£164.95
1 Colour


(13)

Jordan Fly '89

Men's Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour

Jordan Flight Origin 4

Men's Shoe

£89.95 £71.47
2 Colours


(9)

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£159.95 £111.47
2 Colours

Jordan Super.Fly 2017 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
4 Colours


(13)

Air Jordan Trainer 2 Flyknit

Men's Training Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Flight Legend

Men's Shoe

£74.95 £51.97
1 Colour

Jordan Ultra Fly 2 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£99.95 £79.47
6 Colours

Air Jordan First Class

Men's Shoe

£84.95 £58.97
1 Colour

Jordan Super.Fly 2017 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£119.95 £95.47
2 Colours


(6)

Jordan Grind

Men's Running Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
1 Colour

Jordan Ultra Fly 2 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
3 Colours


(1)

Jordan Fly Unlimited

Men's Basketball Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(6)

Jordan Grind

Men's Running Shoe

£89.95 £62.47
2 Colours


(4)

Jordan Super.Fly 2017

Men's Basketball Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
1 Colour

Jordan Trainer Pro

Men's Training Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour

Jordan Generation

Men's Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
2 Colours

Jordan Eclipse Chukka Woven

Men's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97
1 Colour

Jordan Eclipse Chukka

Men's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97
2 Colours


(3)

Jordan Trunner LX High

Men's Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
2 Colours

Jordan Formula 23 Low

Men's Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(9)

Jordan Horizon Low

Men's Shoe

£119.95 £80.47
1 Colour


(9)

Jordan Horizon Low

Men's Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
1 Colour


(13)

Jordan Fly '89

Men's Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
1 Colour


(13)

Jordan Fly '89

Men's Shoe

£94.95 £66.47
2 Colours


(13)

Jordan Fly '89

Men's Shoe

£94.95 £62.97
3 Colours


(40)

Jordan Eclipse

Men's Shoe

£90 £62.97

JORDAN SHOES FOR MEN

Whether you rock your sneakers on the court or in the street, stay your freshest with the Nike collection of Jordan shoes for men. Featuring men’s Jordans ideal for lifestyle, basketball and training, find the pairs that speak to your personality and allow you to attack your goals. Pair Jordan shoes for men with men’s Jordan clothing for a clean, streamlined look that will turn heads. Shop Jordans for boys, girls and women and be sure to check out new Jordan releases for the latest and greatest Jordan products.

 

Customise a pair of Jordan shoes with NIKEiD >>

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED