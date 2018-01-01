ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Men Jordan
Shoes Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Colour
Size

MEN'S JORDAN CLOTHING (120)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot Mesh

Men's Top

£59.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Shorts

£31.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot Wings Lite

Men's Pullover Hoodie

£79.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot Diamond

Men's Shorts

£59.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Crew

£49.95
3 Colours

Jordan

Men's Graphic Basketball T-Shirt

£29.95
2 Colours

Jordan Ultimate Flight

Men's Basketball Jersey

£54.95


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Rise Diamond

Men's Basketball Shorts

£37.95
1 Colour

Air Jordan

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

£31.95
1 Colour

Jordan Flight

Men's Basketball Shorts

£37.95
3 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

£26.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle

Men's 3/4 Fleece Trousers

£67.95
2 Colours

Jordan Air Photo

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

£29.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Shorts

£31.95
2 Colours

Jordan Sportswear Air

Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

£34.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Windbreaker

Men's Jacket

£94.95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Wings

Men's Fleece Sweatshirt Hoodie

£89.95
2 Colours

Jordan Sportswear Wings

Men's Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

£89.95
3 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Fleece

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£79.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings

Men's Fleece Trousers

£69.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

£64.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Sweatshirt Hoodie

£64.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Trousers

£64.95
1 Colour

Air Jordan Lifestyle

Men's Short-Sleeve Basketball Hoodie

£59.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Crew

£59.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Sweatshirt Hoodie

£59.95
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Trousers

£59.95
2 Colours

Jordan Sportswear Diamond

Men's Fleece Shorts

£54.95
3 Colours

Jordan Rise

Men's Basketball Shorts

£37.95
4 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Training Shorts

£31.95
1 Player Available

Michael Jordan Association Edition Swingman Jersey (Chicago Bulls)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

£98.95
2 Colours

Jordan Sportswear City (Berlin)

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot

Men's Shorts

£42.95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear City (Dubai)

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
2 Colours

Jordan Sportswear City (London)

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
1 Colour

Jordan 23 Tech Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

£42.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

£34.95
1 Colour

Jordan AJ 3

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
3 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Jumpman Air

Men's Tank

£31.95
2 Colours

Jordan Sportswear AJ 11

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Last Shot

Men's Pullover Hoodie

£64.95
1 Colour

Jordan 23 Tech

Men's Training Jacket

£79.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Iconic Jumpman

Men's T-Shirt

£29.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Jordan Sportswear 1988 Dunk

Men's T-Shirt

£34.95
1 Colour

Kevin Durant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Russell Westbrook All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Jumpman Air

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
1 Colour

Kobe Bryant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Kobe Bryant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£170.52
1 Colour

Michael Jordan All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Michael Jordan All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Kyrie Irving All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£79.95
1 Colour

Kyrie Irving All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£79.95
1 Colour

Russell Westbrook All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£79.95
1 Player Available

Nicolas Batum City Edition Swingman Jersey (Charlotte Hornets)

Men's Jordan NBA Jersey

£69.95
1 Colour

Jordan AS Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£63.95
1 Colour

Kevin Durant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

LeBron James All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95

MEN'S JORDAN CLOTHING

Gear up and get ready for your next challenge with the latest in Jordan clothing. Choose from new and iconic designs in men's Jordan tops, hoodies, jackets and trousers and attack the opposition with confidence and style. Shop Jordan clothing for boys and girls and be sure to check out the entire Jordan collection of shoes to round out your wardrobe.

 

Customise a pair of shoes with NIKEiD >>