ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts
Jackets & Gilets
Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Colour

Men's Jackets & Gilets (161)

When cooler weather strikes, layer up in style with the latest from Nike men's jackets & gilets collection. Stocked with your favourite silhouettes, find Windrunners, track, coaches & bomber jackets in a variety of colours. Keep moving without resistance in lightweight tech fleece styles or take flight in exclusive Jordan jackets designs.

Sort By:
10 Colours


(32)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Men's Jacket

£69.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Windbreaker

Men's Jacket

£79.95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Jacket

£94.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear

Men's Track Jacket

£69.95
1 Colour

Hurley Therma Protect Max Zip

Men's Hoodie

£110.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Like Mike Coaches

Men's Jacket

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Men's Half-Zip Jacket

£99.95
2 Colours

Tottenham Hotspur FC Authentic Windrunner

Men's Jacket

£64.95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear 'City Of Flight'

Men's Jacket

£189.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear AF-1

Men's Reversible Jacket

£117.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Varsity Jacket

£84.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Sportswear Tech Shield

Men's Jacket

£189.95
1 Colour

Tottenham Hotspur FC Authentic N98

Men's Track Jacket

£64.95
1 Colour


(1)

Hurley Forge

Men's Jacket

£71.95
2 Colours

Hurley Protect Stretch

Men's Jacket

£76.95
3 Colours

Nike Essential

Men's Running Jacket

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Essential Filled

Men's Running Jacket

£89.95
1 Colour

Nike AeroShield

Men's Running Jacket

£259.95
1 Colour

Nike Zonal AeroShield

Men's Running Jacket

£129.95
1 Colour

Nike Hydration

Race Gilet

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Essential

Men's Hooded Running Jacket

£67.95
2 Colours

Nike Shield Convertible

Men's Jacket

£94.95
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Men's Running Jacket

£79.95
2 Colours

Chicago Bulls Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

£104.95
2 Colours

Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

£104.95
1 Colour

Jordan AJ 3 Vault

Men's Jacket

£129.95
1 Colour


(1)

Chicago Bulls Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

£104.95
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Nike Showtime

Men's Basketball Jacket

£69.95
1 Colour

Boston Celtics City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Philadelphia 76ers City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
1 Colour

New York Knicks City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

£119.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Therma-Sphere Max

Men's Training Full-Zip Hoodie

£149.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Shield Coaches

Men's Jacket

£64.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Everett

Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Shield

Men's Skateboarding Jacket

£69.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt

Men's Tennis Jacket

£67.95
3 Colours

NikeCourt Woven

Men's Warm-Up

£89.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Anorak

Men's Jacket

£74.95
1 Colour


(1)

NikeCourt RF

Men's Jacket

£104.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt

Men's Tennis Jacket

£79.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike HyperShield

Men's Golf Rain Suit

£119.95
1 Colour

Nike Hyperadapt Storm-FIT Full-Zip

Men's Golf Jacket

£209.95
1 Colour

Nike Padded

Men's Golf Gilet

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Shield

Men's Full-Zip Golf Jacket

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Football Tracksuit

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Golf x Made in Italy

Men's Golf Jacket

£189.95
2 Colours

Nike Golf x Made in Italy

Men's Golf Jacket

£209.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Track Suit

£79.95
2 Colours

Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Track Jacket

£54.95
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Track Suit

£99.95
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Track Suit

£99.95

BEAT THE CHILL IN MEN'S JACKETS & GILETS

Keep performing your best in all seasons with Nike men's jackets & gilets. From lightweight Windrunner jackets to Aeroloft vests, get the coverage you need for whether you're striking towards the goal, acing your opponent on the tennis court or tracking every mile of your run. Nike men's jackets are built with the latest innovations and technologies, including Tech Fleece and Dri-FIT technology, for the breathability needed to stay cool in the warmer months and the warmth and coverage needed to endure the cold weather.

NIKE MEN'S JACKETS & GILETS

No matter our favourite sport, Nike has the latest selection of men's jackets, windbreakers and gilets for you in an array of styles like coach, varsity and bomber jackets. Pair men's football jackets with the latest Neymar Jr. or CR7 boots for a look ready for the toughest opponents on the field or take flight on the basketball court in Jordan jackets styled with a pair of Retro Jordans. Explore the full Nike jackets & coats collection for women, boys and girls so the whole crew can sport a fashionable layered look.

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED