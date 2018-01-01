ADDED TO BAG
NIKE CORTEZ From the track to the streets,
Bill Bowerman’s timeless shoe
revolutionized the running world.
Now it stands for modern style.

Men's Cortez Shoes (30)

  • Cortez

Legendary coach Bill Bowerman's first masterpiece the Nike Cortez found favour amongst the fastest athletes in the running world. Men's Cortez shoes have since transitioned from running staple to streetwear icon.

MEN'S NIKE CORTEZ SHOES

Refined for casual wear, men's Nike Cortez shoes bring back an icon. Lightweight, ripstop upper and triple-density foam cushioning help provide a soft feel and comfortable ride. Leather heel brings back the original look with durable support. Our selection of Nike Cortez shoes includes styles for women, boys and girls.

 

