MEN'S CLOTHING (1806)

Nike men’s clothing is designed for performance, freedom of movement and total comfort. To stay dry and comfortable when the competition heats up, try styles made with sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric. And check out Nike Pro compression clothing to layer under your uniform on game day. For cold-weather workouts, Nike Therma-FIT microfiber fleece provides insulation from cold and wind with minimal weight and bulk. In men’s clothing you’ll also find gear to support your favourite football clubs including FC Barcelona and Chelsea. Don' forget to check out clothing for women and kids so the whole crew is dressed to impress.

Shop the entire men’s Nike Store selection >>