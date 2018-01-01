ADDED TO BAG
MEN'S TRAINERS & SHOES (43)

Explore the past, present and future of sneaker technology with classic and contemporary styles from the men's trainers and shoes collection. Choose from a variety of everyday and sport-specific styles, and find the men's trainers that align with your lifestyle.

1 Colour

Nike Zoom KDX 'Aunt Pearl'

Basketball Shoe

£129.95
2 Colours

LeBron 15 Hollywood

Men's Basketball Shoe

£159.95
1 Colour

PG-2 'The Moment'

Men's Basketball Shoe

£94.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Zoom KDX AS

Basketball Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour


(3)

PG 2

Basketball Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

£109.95
2 Colours


(2)

Kyrie 4 'The Moment'

Basketball Shoe

£104.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Kyrie 4 iD

Basketball Shoe

£119.95
3 Colours


(23)

Nike Zoom KDX

Basketball Shoe

£129.95
5 Colours


(10)

LeBron 15

Basketball Shoe

£159.95
1 Colour

PG 2 'Palmdale'

Men's Basketball Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour

Kyrie 4 AS

Men's Basketball Shoe

£104.95
1 Colour

Nike Kobe A.D. Black Mamba

Men's Basketball Shoe

£131.95
2 Colours

Nike Mamba Rage Premium

Men's Basketball Shoe

£94.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Live II

Men's Basketball Shoe

£89.95
2 Colours


(12)

Air Jordan XXXII

Men's Basketball Shoe

£169.95
2 Colours


(18)

LeBron Soldier XI

Basketball Shoe

£114.95
1 Colour


(9)

Air Jordan XXXII Low "Like Mike"

Men's Basketball Shoe

£159.95
1 Colour


(1)

Jordan Fly Unlimited

Men's Basketball Shoe

£94.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Zoom KDX iD

Basketball Shoe

£144.95
1 Colour


(58)

PG1

Basketball Shoe

£94.95
1 Colour


(7)

Kobe A.D.

Basketball Shoe

£139.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

£154.95
1 Colour

Jordan Super.Fly 2017 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£119.95
1 Colour

LeBron Witness II

Men's Basketball Shoe

£89.95
2 Colours


(3)

Jordan 'Why Not?' ZER0.1

Men's Basketball Shoe

£114.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

LeBron Soldier XI iD

Basketball Shoe

£129.95
1 Colour

LeBron 15

Basketball Shoe

£159.95
1 Colour


(9)

Air Jordan XXXII Low "Win Like '96"

Men's Basketball Shoe

£159.95
3 Colours


(7)

Kobe A.D.

Basketball Shoe

£139.95 £97.47
2 Colours


(18)

LeBron Soldier XI SFG

Basketball Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
1 Colour


(2)

Kyrie 4

Basketball Shoe

£104.95 £72.97
1 Colour


(11)

Kobe A.D. NXT

Basketball Shoe

£169.95 £118.47
1 Colour


(10)

LeBron 15

Basketball Shoe

£159.95 £111.47
2 Colours


(9)

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£159.95 £111.47
2 Colours


(23)

Nike Zoom KDX

Basketball Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
2 Colours

Jordan Super.Fly 2017 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£119.95 £83.47
1 Colour

Jordan Ultra Fly 2 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£99.95 £69.47
3 Colours


(1)

Jordan Fly Unlimited

Men's Basketball Shoe

£94.95 £65.97
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Flight Legend

Men's Shoe

£74.95 £51.97
1 Colour

Jordan Super.Fly 2017 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£119.95 £95.47
1 Colour

Jordan Ultra Fly 2 Low

Men's Basketball Shoe

£99.95 £79.47
1 Colour

LeBron Witness II

Men's Basketball Shoe

£89.95 £62.47

MEN'S BASKETBALL SHOES

Hit the hardwood in Nike men's basketball shoes, featuring the best in basketball sneaker technology. Choose from a variety of styles and colours, including signature basketball shoes from LeBron and KD. Find sneakers with Nike Zoom and Nike Flyknit technology and feel what it’s like to play the game you love with shoes designed for the world’s most explosive athletes. Shop basketball shoes for women, and kids and find the sneakers you need to take on all challengers.


Customise Basketball Shoes with NIKEiD >>

