Air Force 1 Shoes (32)

Stay light on your feet with a pair of Men's Air Force 1 Shoes from Nike. Originally introduced as a basketball shoe in 1992, the Nike Air Force 1 revolutionized the sneaker scene and is now one of the most recognizable and beloved streetwear sneakers around. Engineered with lightweight Nike Air technology, men's Air Force 1 trainers can help provide your feet with all day comfort and cushioning no matter the activity. Shop Air Force 1 trainers for men, women, boys and girls, available in a variety of models and colours, or browse the entire Nike Air collection to find the right sneaker that suits you.

Customise your Air Force 1 shoes with NIKEiD >>

