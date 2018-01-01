ADDED TO BAG
MAGISTA FOOTBALL BOOTS (31)

Whether at training or a game, work to perform playmaking moves on the football pitch with Nike Magista boots. Choose from the Nike Magista Obra Elite, Pro, Academy and Club football boots with standard and Dynamic Fit collars, designed for relentless creativity at every level of play. The Magista collection features styles available in sizes for men, women and kids.

PLAYMAKERS NEVER REST IN NIKE MAGISTA FOOTBALL BOOTS

Play your best with total ball control made possible by the Nike Magista football boot. Enhance your technique, vision, creativity and passing ability with 360 rotational traction exclusive from Nike. Keep your footing in high speed practices or games with a Flyknit upper and Dynamic Fit collar that allows breathability as well as stretch and support to lock your foot in place. Choose from a wide range of innovations found in six different styles available for men, women and kids. Find a great selection of football boots for men and women in the Nike Bootroom to gear up for the season.

THINK ON YOUR FEET AND GET CREATIVE

With the help of 3-D Textured Touch, exclusive to Nike, gain better control and increased touch of the football. Magista Obra, Opus and Proximo feature All Conditions Control which is a treatment in the upper that provides consistent control in the wettest playing conditions. Magista boots offer a large range of traction options from firm ground, artificial grass or indoor courts. Focus on your moves rather than the terrain with the confidence of reactive traction. Each football boot offers an array of innovations, maximizing your moves with a a large variety of colourways. Browse the entire Nike football collection for footballs, kits, shorts, goalie gloves as well as football training clothing perfect for the off season. If you don't see a colour that represents your personality or team, customise your boot with NIKEiD. Check out additional Nike football boots including Tiempos, Hypervenom and Mercurial.