KIDS' RUNNING SHOES (52)

Dominating the track and pushing that extra mile will be easier for your young athlete with Nike kids' running shoes & trainers. Nike incorporates their latest technologies in running shoes including Air-sole, fly-knit & Free sole. Also, find running trainers with Flyknit fabric that's breathable and provide a wrap around flexible support through every stride. Kids' running shoes offer a wide range of shoe styles and designs depending on the needs and distance level of your young athlete.

RUNNING LOOKS & DESIGNS FOR THE TRACK

Complete and follow through every dynamic stride in running looks made to move with your athlete as they pound the pavement in kids' running shoes. Find running tights that provide a full range of motion or kids' tops & t-shirts built with Dri-FIT technology that help wick away moisture to stay dry and comfortable all the way to the finish line. For days off the track, strap on cross-training shoes such as metcon shoes available for kids', men and women. Shop the entire running collection of shoes, tops & tights for men, women & kids so your runs are more focused on performance.

