NIKE HUARACHE (32)

Teach the younger generation about a sneaker classic with a pair of kids’ Huaraches. Introduced in 1991 and steered by architect-turned-shoe-designer Tinker Hatfield, the Huarache blended elements of water skiing footwear with paired-down construction to create a shoe that was lightweight, eye-catching and performance driven. Adopted early on by marathon runners and other high-performance athletes, the Huarache soon moved from just being a kids' running shoe and became a streetwear staple and has remained one throughout the decades. Today, many styles feature an inner sleeve for a snug, sock-like fit, so your young athlete can have an all day comfortable look going from the classroom to the field.

