Hoodies (80)

KIDS' HOODIES BRING COMFORT IN THE COLD
From the classroom to the playground to training day, help your young athlete stay comfortable and warm with kids' hoodies. Don't let play stop for the weather with styles built with the latest technologies such as tech fleece and Nike therma fabric. Hoodies featuring tech fleece help deliver warmth without the bulk of heavy fabrics while Nike therma fabric styles help work to manage your young athlete's natural body heat to keep warm. Layer up with kids' tops & t-shirts for added comfort then pair with a favourite shoe whether that be kids' Huaraches or Jordans.
STYLE & VERSATILITY FROM SCHOOL TO PLAY
Your young athlete can head out for a full day of training and play with their favourite pullover or zip-up hoodie available in a variety of colours as well as team designs such as Chelsea FC. Pullover hoodies feature a kangaroo pocket to carry items and zip-ups make it easier to throw on while out on the field when the weather get colder. Keep comfort and style going all fall and winter long with kids' hoodies available for both boys and girls. Shop the full kids collection including kids' tracksuits, pants, backpacks and shoes in sizes from baby to older kids.