ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender

Hoodies (80)

Embrace the cooler weather with Nike hoodies. They are great to wear during outdoor activities including a football match, run or more casually as street wear. Hoodies are the ideal top layer to keep you comfortable, warm and free moving. Explore a large selection of styles including short sleeve and sleeveless hoodies.

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Air

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£40.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Younger Kids' (Girls') Windrunner

£25.95
1 Colour

Nike Windrunner

Baby & Toddler Jacket

£24.95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

£69.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Hoodie

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£67.95
2 Colours

Nike Dry Swoosh

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£25.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£42.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£44.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£64
3 Colours

Nike YA76 Brushed Fleece Pullover

Older Boys' Hoodie

£29.95
3 Colours

Nike Brushed Fleece Full-Zip

Older Boys' Hoodie

£31.95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

£37.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

£53.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Hoodie

£59.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£67.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Two-Piece

Toddler Set

£48.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£63.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Younger Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie

£39.95
2 Colours

Jordan Icon Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

£57.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£63.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£64
1 Colour

Nike French Terry

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£40
1 Colour

Nike Therma Hooded

Younger Kids' (Girls') Tunic Top

£32.50
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£62
1 Colour

Hurley One And Only Therma-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Air

Toddler Boys' Hoodie

£20.95
1 Colour

Jordan XI Flight Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£43.95
1 Colour

Nike Futura

Toddler Boys' Track Suit

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Younger Kids' (Girls') Windrunner

£63.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Girls' Sleeveless Funnel Top

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Tech Fleece Two-Piece

Toddler Set

£77.95
1 Colour

Nike Tech Fleece Two-Piece

Baby Set

£69.95
1 Colour

Jordan Techno Heather

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£25.95
2 Colours

Jordan Like Mike

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£48.95
1 Colour

Jordan 23 Three-Piece

Baby Set

£55.95
1 Colour

Nike Tech Fleece Two-Piece

Baby & Toddler Boys' Set

£77.95
1 Colour

Chelsea FC

Older Kids' Sweatshirt Hoodie

£42.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Hoodie

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Dry Swoosh

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Tech Fleece

Baby & Toddler Coverall

£44.95
1 Colour

Nike Fleece Full-Zip

Younger Boys' Hoodie

£39.95
1 Colour

Tottenham Hotspur FC

Older Kids' Sweatshirt Hoodie

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Hooded

Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Training Top

£26.95
1 Colour

Nike Dry Swoosh

Baby Boys' Sweatshirt

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Tech Fleece Two-Piece

Baby & Toddler Boys' Set

£44.95
1 Colour

Jordan XI Flight Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£25.95
1 Colour

Nike Tech Fleece

Baby Coverall

£44.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Younger Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie

£40
1 Colour

Nike Club

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£37
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

£47.95 £33.47
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£42.95 £33.97
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie

£74.95 £51.97
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Sweatshirt Half-Zip Poncho

£42.95 £29.97
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Printed Hoodie

£46.89 £33.47
1 Colour

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£47.95 £37.97

KIDS' HOODIES BRING COMFORT IN THE COLD

From the classroom to the playground to training day, help your young athlete stay comfortable and warm with kids' hoodies. Don't let play stop for the weather with styles built with the latest technologies such as tech fleece and Nike therma fabric. Hoodies featuring tech fleece help deliver warmth without the bulk of heavy fabrics while Nike therma fabric styles help work to manage your young athlete's natural body heat to keep warm. Layer up with kids' tops & t-shirts for added comfort then pair with a favourite shoe whether that be kids' Huaraches or Jordans.

STYLE & VERSATILITY FROM SCHOOL TO PLAY

Your young athlete can head out for a full day of training and play with their favourite pullover or zip-up hoodie available in a variety of colours as well as team designs such as Chelsea FC. Pullover hoodies feature a kangaroo pocket to carry items and zip-ups make it easier to throw on while out on the field when the weather get colder. Keep comfort and style going all fall and winter long with kids' hoodies available for both boys and girls. Shop the full kids collection including kids' tracksuits, pants, backpacks and shoes in sizes from baby to older kids.