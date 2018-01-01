Hoodies (80)

Your young athlete can head out for a full day of training and play with their favourite pullover or zip-up hoodie available in a variety of colours as well as team designs such as Chelsea FC. Pullover hoodies feature a kangaroo pocket to carry items and zip-ups make it easier to throw on while out on the field when the weather get colder. Keep comfort and style going all fall and winter long with kids' hoodies available for both boys and girls. Shop the full kids collection including kids' tracksuits, pants, backpacks and shoes in sizes from baby to older kids.

