Ensure your young athlete has the proper kids' football socks for the big game. Choose from an extensive collection of Nike kids' football socks to find the style and colour that your child will love. Football crew socks are designed to deliver optimal traction and targeted cushioning to help them perform on the field. Find Nike football socks that feature NikeGrip Technology that increases traction in wet and dry conditions and the no-slip construction locks the heel in place. They contain no cushioning on the medial or top sides for excellent ball control. Pair with top Nike kids' football boots including Hypervenom, Mercurial, Magista and Tiempo. Kids' football socks are available in a range of sizes suitable for toddlers through teens.

