KIDS' FOOTBALL BOOTS & SHOES (63)

Lace up kids' football boots that will keep up with you regardless of the game conditions. Improve your football skills from the ground up with a variety of tractions suitable for any surface. Find the perfect boot with the right level of responsiveness for your position and strengths. Stay on your A-Game with shoes inspired by football stars like Neymar and Ronaldo.

1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG Just Do It

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£154.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy Just Do It MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy Just Do It MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy Just Do It

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Hypervenom III Elite Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£154.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. HypervenomX Phantom III Academy IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Hypervenom PhantomX III Elite Dynamic Fit TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Boot

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. HypervenomX Phantom III Academy TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MagistaX Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£59.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Jr. MagistaX Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy Just Do It

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy Just Do It IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Academy Dynamic Fit AG-PRO

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Obra 2 Academy Dynamic Fit AG-Pro

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Grass Football Boot

£59.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club Just Do It MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Club Just Do It MG

Toddler/Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£34.95
6 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Football Boot

£74.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Academy Dynamic Fit Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Elite Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£89.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy Just Do It FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr TiempoX Legend VII Club 10R TF

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

£39.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Club TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Club TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Tiempo LegendX VII Academy IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Boot

£42.95
4 Colours

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£74.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Club IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Hypervenom Phantom III Club FG

Younger/Older Kids' Football Boot

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. HypervenomX Phantom III Club Just Do It IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£34.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. HypervenomX Phantom III Club TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista Obra II Club FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Magista ObraX II Club IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Club IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Club TF

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend Club VII FG

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend Club VII IC

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Boot

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. TiempoX Legend VII Club TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Club MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£47.95 £33.47
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy CR7

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy CR7

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy CR7 MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£64.95 £44.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Club CR7 TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£52.95 £41.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy CR7 IC

Younger Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£52.95 £41.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club CR7 MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£52.95 £36.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy CR7 MG

Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£52.95 £36.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy CR7 MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£52.95 £36.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Club CR7 IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£52.95 £36.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy CR7 IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£52.95 £36.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy CR7

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

£52.95 £36.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Club CR7 MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£39.95 £31.47
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Club CR7 MG

Toddler/Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£39.95 £27.47
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite CR7 FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£164.95 £114.97
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy

Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe

£59.95 £41.47
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£59.95 £41.47
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Club TF

Younger/Older Kids' Artificial-Turf Football Shoe

£47.95 £33.47
1 Colour

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£47.95 £33.47

KIDS' NIKE FOOTBALL BOOTS & SHOES

Gain unparalleled traction on any terrain your young athletes play on with Nike kids' football boots. Watch your kid run circles around the competition with the help of kids' boot styles, including Mercurial, Hypervenom, Magista and Tiempo. Find football boots specially designed with innovative technology for maximum performance on firm ground, soft ground, artificial ground, turf and indoor courts. Help advance their football skills with optimal support, ball control, lightweight breathability and durability found in Nike kids' football boots and shoes. Explore the whole collection to shop Nike boots for men and women.

MAXIMIZE YOUR PERFORMANCE

The game must go on no matter the conditions, so be sure to have your athlete suit up accordingly. Keep them warm with football drill tops that will insulate yet wick sweat away during intense workouts. Ensure that your kid is warm and comfortable with football pants complete with pockets and easy pull-on features. For a spirited streamlined look, pair the football boots with tracksuits that represent their favourite football club. Have your young athlete keep it all together with kids' bags suitable to hold footballs, kids' football boots, clothing and other football accessories. Choose from a wide variety of colours, premium features and traction with anti-clog features for soft ground cleats. Watch their skills improve from the ground up with football boots that offer unparalleled support, ball control and traction.

