ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW BAG () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 60 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.

FREE CUSTOMISATION

Add a name and number to your football jersey—on us.

Shop Now
See Details
Gender

Kids' Nike Flyknit Shoes (3)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy SG-PRO

Younger/Older Kids' Soft-Ground Football Boot

£59.95
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Flyknit

Older Kids' Shoe

£114.95 £79.97
★★★★★
★★★★★
(5)
5 Colours
★★★★★
★★★★★
(5)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£89.95 £53.47