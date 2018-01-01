ADDED TO BAG
JORDAN SHOES (87)

Embrace the legacy and future of flight with the latest Jordan shoes and trainers. Built on decades of championship grit, Jordan shoes embody the characteristics of true competition. Featuring both retro and new sneaker styles, choose from a variety of Jordan trainers in an assortment of designs, colourways and materials.

PAY HOMAGE TO THE G.O.A.T. WITH JORDAN SHOES AND TRAINERS

Gear up and ‘Be Like Mike’ with the latest styles of Jordan shoes and trainers. Featuring both retro and contemporary sneaker varieties, Jordan trainers continue to embody flight both on and off the court. First introduced in 1984, the Jordan sneaker line continually reimagined what a basketball shoe could be. Using inventive materials, bold colourways and signature Nike footwear technology, Jordan trainers defined and refined the sneaker game and continue to evolve. Choose from a variety of designs, models and colours and find the Jordan shoes that vibe with your personality and style. Pair Jordan trainers with Jordan clothing for a complete look that shows respect for the game’s most ruthless competitor.

ADD NEW AND CLASSIC STYLES TO YOUR ROTATION WITH JORDAN TRAINERS

Celebrate the past, present and future of Jumpman with a pair of Jordan shoes. Having defined over three decades of flight, Air Jordan trainers continue to break new ground while honoring the past with both new and classic releases. Jordan shoes embody the spirit of a champion, and have the versatility to work both on and off the basketball court. Shop Jordan shoes and trainers for men, women and kids and be sure to explore the complete collection of Nike sneakers for additional footwear options.

