ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender

Jordan Clothing (171)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle

Men's Short-Sleeve Crew

£59.95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear 'City Of Flight'

Men's Jacket

£189.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle

Men's 3/4 Fleece Trousers

£67.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Fleece

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£79.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings

Men's Fleece Trousers

£69.95
1 Colour

Jordan AJ 3 Vault

Men's Jacket

£129.95
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Sportswear AJ 3

Men's Woven Trousers

£109.95
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Sportswear 1988 Dunk

Men's T-Shirt

£34.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Lite 1988

Men's Fleece Shorts

£59.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Tech

Men's Short-Sleeve Top

£37.95
2 Colours

Jordan Flight

Men's Trousers

£59.95
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT JMTC

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

£31.95
3 Colours

Jordan Flight

Men's Basketball Shorts

£37.95
1 Colour

Jordan Ultimate Flight

Men's Long-Sleeve Basketball Top

£54.95
1 Colour


(1)

Jordan Flight

Men's Basketball Full-Zip Hoodie

£64.95
3 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Iconic Jumpman

Men's T-Shirt

£29.95
1 Colour

Nicolas Batum Charlotte Hornets Jordan Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

£31.95
1 Colour

Charlotte Hornets Jordan Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

£59.95
1 Colour

Jordan Dry 23/7 Jumpman Basketball

Men's T-Shirt

£24.95
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle Jumpman Air

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
11 Colours

Russell Westbrook All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Older Kids' Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£61.95
1 Colour

Jordan Techno Heather

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£25.95
1 Colour

Jordan

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£25.95
1 Colour

Jordan Thermal

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£32.95
1 Colour

Jordan XI Flight Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£25.95
1 Colour

Jordan Wings

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£14.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

£53.95
2 Colours

Jordan Wings Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Trousers

£44.95
3 Colours

Jordan Lightning

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£24.95
2 Colours

Jordan Wings

Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Trousers

£48.95
1 Colour

Jordan "No Jays Off"

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£20.95
2 Colours

Jordan London City

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£19.95
2 Colours

Air Jordan 1 Fly Wings

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£20.95
2 Colours

Jordan Sportswear Paris City

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£20.95
2 Colours

Jordan 23 Alpha Fitted

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top

£20.95
1 Colour

Jordan Speckle 23

Younger Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

£25.95
3 Colours

Jordan Speckle 23

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

£32.95
1 Colour

Jordan Flight Heritage

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£14.95
1 Colour

Air Jordan Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

£40.95
1 Colour

Jordan Flight Fleece P-51

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

£40.95
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

£26.95
1 Colour

Jordan Flight AJ 11

Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Trousers

£40.95
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT Retro 11

Younger Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

£21.95
1 Colour

Jordan 23 Three-Piece

Baby Set

£55.95
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
2 Colours

Jordan Like Mike

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£48.95
1 Colour

Russell Westbrook All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Kevin Durant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
2 Colours

Jordan AeroLayer 23 Tech Quilted

Men's Training Crew

£104.95
1 Colour

Jordan Ultimate Flight

Men's Basketball Shorts

£59.95
3 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Training Shorts

£31.95
1 Colour

Jordan Rise Photo

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
2 Colours

Jordan Rise "Dunk Life" Basketball

Men's T-Shirt

£31.95
3 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT JMTC 23/7 Jumpman

Men's T-Shirt

£21.95
1 Colour

Michael Jordan All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Kobe Bryant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Michael Jordan All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Kobe Bryant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£169.95
1 Colour

Kyrie Irving All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£79.95
1 Colour

Kyrie Irving All-Star Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

£79.95

JORDAN CLOTHING

Build the perfect outfit to compliment your sneaker game with Jordan clothing items. Featuring iconic Jordan hoodies, shirts and trousers, find the products that speak to your style and personality, and pair with Jordan shoes for a complete look. Choose from an assortment of items in a number of colourways, featuring both classic and contemporary Jordan designs. Shop Jordan clothing for men and boys and be sure to check out all new Jordan releases for the freshest Jordan shoes and apparel.

 

Customise a pair of Jordan shoes with NIKEiD >>