ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
CREST_SELECTOR_CLUBS_DT.jpg

SHOP YOUR TEAM

Football Clubs Inter Milan
Tops & T-Shirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Gender
Team
Colour

Inter Milan (35)

  • Inter Milan

Sort By:
1 Colour

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Third

Men's Football Shirt

£64.95
Players available

2017/18 Inter Milan Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

£99.95
Players available

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

£64.95
Players available

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

£64.95
Players available

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

£51.95
Players available

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

£51.95
1 Colour

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

£44.95
2 Colours

Inter Milan Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Football Top

£54.95
2 Colours

Inter Milan Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Track Suit

£99.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Authentic Windrunner

Men's Jacket

£64.95
3 Colours

Inter Milan Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

£84.95
1 Colour

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Baby & Toddler Football Kit

£39.95
2 Colours

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home/Away

Men's Football Shorts

£29.95
3 Colours

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home/Away/Third

Football Socks

£14.95
2 Colours

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

£24.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Authentic N98

Men's Track Jacket

£64.95
1 Colour

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Third

Older Kids' Football Shirt

£51.95
1 Colour

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Women's Football Shirt

£64.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Crest

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

£15.95
1 Colour

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Third

Older Kids' Football Shorts

£24.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Supporters

Football

£14.95
2 Colours

Inter Milan Modern Authentic Grand Slam

Men's Polo

£42.95
1 Colour

2017/18 Inter Milan Stadium Third

Men's Football Shorts

£29.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Stadium

Football Gymsack

£12.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

£42.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Breathe Squad

Men's Football Top

£37.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Dry Squad

Men's Football Top

£47.95
1 Colour

Inter Milan Nike Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top

£31.95
1 Colour

2016/17 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

£65 £45.47
1 Colour

2016/17 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt (XS-XL)

£52 £35.97
1 Colour

2016/17 Inter Milan Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

£52 £35.97
1 Colour

2016/17 Inter Milan Stadium Home/Away/Third

Men's Football Shorts

£28 £19.47
1 Colour

2016/17 Inter Milan Stadium Home/Away/Third

Football Socks

£13 £8.97
1 Colour

Inter Milan Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

£54.95 £43.47
1 Colour

Inter Milan Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Football Top

£54.95 £43.47