NIKE HUARACHE (83)

TREAT YOUR FEET WITH NIKE HUARACHES

The Haurache is the perfect crossover between comfort and style, allowing you to walk or run with effortless style and maximum performance. Nike Huaraches are built with neoprene sleeves for a supportive and sock-like fit. Inspired by water skiing, this classic shoe has a unique style that has been trendy since it was first designed in 1991 by Tinker Hatfield. It has evolved into Air Huaraches, the cushioned and supportive retro shoe as well as the Air Huarache Ultra which has a sleek, streamlined, lightweight silhouette without sacrificing comfort. Discover Nike Huarache shoes for women,men and kids as well as Nike lifestyle sneakers for the latest selection of go-to footwear.

MAKE A STATEMENT WITH HUARACHES

This classic Nike shoe will hug your feet with traditional or modern iterations ready for all-day wear. Pair your versatile Huaraches with windrunners, bomber jackets or a fleece pants for a contemporary outfit that's perfect for the work week and weekend. Interested in a more nostalgic look? Combine Huaraches with Nike tracksuits for an athleisure inspired outfit. They are show-stopping and can be a statement piece in any wardrobe for men, women or kids. Choose from a variety of colours, patterns and textures to wear at work, run errands or at school. If you don't see the perfect shoe, create custom Nike Air Huaraches with NIKEiD to show off your personality and individuality.