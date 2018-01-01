NIKE HUARACHE (83)

The Haurache is the perfect crossover between comfort and style, allowing you to walk or run with effortless style and maximum performance. Nike Huaraches are built with neoprene sleeves for a supportive and sock-like fit. Inspired by water skiing, this classic shoe has a unique style that has been trendy since it was first designed in 1991 by Tinker Hatfield. It has evolved into Air Huaraches, the cushioned and supportive retro shoe as well as the Air Huarache Ultra which has a sleek, streamlined, lightweight silhouette without sacrificing comfort. Discover Nike Huarache shoes for women,men and kids as well as Nike lifestyle sneakers for the latest selection of go-to footwear.

