ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

HOODIES & SWEATSHIRTS (294)

Embrace the cooler weather with Nike hoodies. They are great to wear during outdoor activities including a football match, run or more casually as street wear. Hoodies are the ideal top layer to keep you comfortable, warm and free moving. Explore a large selection of styles including short sleeve and sleeveless hoodies.

Sort By:
5 Colours


(30)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£89.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£54.95
3 Colours

Nike Air

Women's Hoodie

£54.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape

£94.95
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Fleece

Men's Pullover Hoodie

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£59.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Full-Zip

Men's Hoodie

£47.95
3 Colours

Nike YA76 Brushed Fleece Pullover

Older Boys' Hoodie

£29.95
3 Colours

Nike Brushed Fleece Full-Zip

Older Boys' Hoodie

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£47.95
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

£89.95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

£37.95
7 Colours


(4)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£89.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Men's Fleece Hoodie

£64.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Hoodie

£54.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear AF1

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£67.95
1 Colour

Jordan Wings

Men's Fleece Hoodie

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Half-Zip Hoodie

£92.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Men's Velour Hoodie

£69.95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

£69.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Sportswear Modern

Men's Hoodie

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Air

Men's Fleece Hoodie

£54.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Air Max

Men's Hoodie

£67.95
1 Colour

Hurley Therma Protect Max Zip

Men's Hoodie

£110.95
4 Colours

Nike Air

Men's Fleece Hoodie

£64.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£64
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Fleece

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£93.79
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

£53.95
2 Colours

Hurley Therma Protect Plus Zip

Men's Hoodie

£76.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Hoodie

£59.95
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Advance 15

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£79.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£67.95
1 Colour

Hurley Therma Protect Zip

Men's Fleece Hoodie

£67.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Two-Piece

Toddler Set

£48.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£63.95
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Full-Zip Cape (Plus Size)

£94.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Younger Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie

£39.95
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear AJ 3 Flight

Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie

£74.95
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size)

£54.95
2 Colours

Jordan Icon Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

£57.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£63.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear AF-1

Men's Hoodie

£64.95
1 Colour


(1)

Jordan Flight

Men's Basketball Full-Zip Hoodie

£64.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£44.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£64
2 Colours

Hurley Therma Winchester

Women's Fleece Jacket

£93.95
1 Colour

Nike French Terry

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£40
2 Colours


(1)

Hurley Surf Check Icon Pullover

Men's Hoodie

£50.95
1 Colour

Nike Therma Hooded

Younger Kids' (Girls') Tunic Top

£32.50
2 Colours

Hurley One And Only Top Full Zip

Women's Fleece Hoodie

£46.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Swoosh

Women's Hoodie

£39.95
1 Colour

Hurley JJF x Sig Zane Pullover

Men's Hoodie

£63.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Hoodie (Plus Size)

£47.95
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£62
1 Colour

FC Barcelona

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

£64.95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

£42.95
1 Colour

Hurley One And Only Therma-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

£34.95
2 Colours

Hurley Bayside Snapper Pullover

Men's Hoodie

£54.95

NOT JUST THE AVERAGE HOODIE

Stay warm and look stylish during any season with Nike hoodies. They come in a variety of colours, styles and materials perfect for any climate. The fabrics range from warm fleece hoodies to water-resistant styles for rainy days. On top of the variety of materials, Nike Hoodies come in a range of styles including pullovers, cowl necks and full-zip with everything in between. Find a hoodie that embodies your personality whether you're sporty or trendy and a colour to match. Comfort and warmth are not sacrificed for style with innovative and engineered fleece that offers lightweight warmth and natural range of motion. Have a look at kids', women's and men's hoodies to buy a great gift for anyone in your life wanting to beat the cold this season.

NIKE HOODIES HAVE YOU COVERED

Rock the iconic swoosh on your jacket whether its on a chilly run or at the office on casual Friday. Pair your favourite hoodie with Nike t-shirts and tracksuit bottoms for a sleek athletic look. Don't forget to check out Nike trainers to find the best pair to pull the whole outfit together. Discover hoodie styles ranging from solid colours, colour blocking, large graphics to intricate patterns. Find your favourite colour combination and silhouette to express your personality and originality at Nike.com. Be sure to also explore women's hoodies as well as kids' hoodies.