HOODIES & SWEATSHIRTS (294)

NOT JUST THE AVERAGE HOODIE
Stay warm and look stylish during any season with Nike hoodies. They come in a variety of colours, styles and materials perfect for any climate. The fabrics range from warm fleece hoodies to water-resistant styles for rainy days. On top of the variety of materials, Nike Hoodies come in a range of styles including pullovers, cowl necks and full-zip with everything in between. Find a hoodie that embodies your personality whether you're sporty or trendy and a colour to match. Comfort and warmth are not sacrificed for style with innovative and engineered fleece that offers lightweight warmth and natural range of motion. Have a look at kids', women's and men's hoodies to buy a great gift for anyone in your life wanting to beat the cold this season.
NIKE HOODIES HAVE YOU COVERED
Rock the iconic swoosh on your jacket whether its on a chilly run or at the office on casual Friday. Pair your favourite hoodie with Nike t-shirts and tracksuit bottoms for a sleek athletic look. Don't forget to check out Nike trainers to find the best pair to pull the whole outfit together. Discover hoodie styles ranging from solid colours, colour blocking, large graphics to intricate patterns. Find your favourite colour combination and silhouette to express your personality and originality at Nike.com. Be sure to also explore women's hoodies as well as kids' hoodies.