Golf Clothing (136)

Show up for tee time in an unmatched look with golf clothing from Nike, designed for minimal distractions and relaxed feel so you can focus on your performance. Nike golf clothes feature innovative technologies, like Dri-FIT, to keep you moving through all 18 holes in comfort. Scroll through the collection to find your favourite tops and bottoms for men, women and kids.

KEEP IT COOL ON THE COURSE WITH NIKE GOLF CLOTHING

Show up for tee time in an unmatched look with golf clothing from Nike, designed for minimal distractions and relaxed feel so you can focus on your performance. Nike golf clothes feature innovative technologies, like Dri-FIT, to keep you moving through all 18 holes in comfort. Nike golf clothing and apparel can help you stay stylish on the course so you can have the confidence better focus on your game. Discover apparel for men, women and kids of all skill levels from beginner to advance or find the perfect gift for your favourite golfer.

 

GEAR UP FOR A FULL ROUND IN NIKE GOLF APPAREL

Browse the entire collection for Nike golf shirts, polos, trousers and more to find a go-to look for your next outing. Pair a golf jacket with pants for an early morning tee time or shorts and polo for warmer days. Be sure to wear layers, so you are fully prepared when course conditions are unpredictable. Nike golf clothing provides comfort and breathability on the course and in the clubhouse. Whether you are looking for a modern cut or traditional golf attire, you can find various options at Nike.com. Stay dry with moisture-wicking fabric for warm and cold weather play. Create a perfect outfit to wear your next time out by combining your favourite clothing with a pair Nike golf shoes.

 
 