GIRLS' TRACKSUITS (65)

MIX & MATCH GIRLS' TRACKSUITS
Going from the classroom to practice is easier with girls' tracksuits from Nike. The classic look provides total comfort, perfect for sitting in class all day and is designed with Dri-FIT technology to wick away sweat making it the ideal outfit for gym class or football practice when paired with girls' football shoes. She can wear the tracksuits as a full set or create a completely new look by mixing tracksuit bottoms and jackets together. Have fun mixing up the outfit by pairing track jackets with girls' shorts for a look that's a bit cooler on warmer days. When days are colder, choose tracksuit style that come equipped with Tech Fleece technology to help with lightweight warmth.
TRACKSUITS FOR GIRLS
As she runs across the track or heads to the playground, girls' tracksuits are designed to move as she moves for all day wear and comfort. Browse through a variety of fun designs and colours from baby to grade school sizing to match the ideal tracksuit to her unique personality. Check out the entire kids' tracksuit collection or explore looks for men, women and boys so the whole crew is ready to look their best.