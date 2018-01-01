NIKE FLYKNIT (158)

Featuring a precise knit construction, Nike Flyknit shoes and trainers provides greater flexibility and targeted support. Nike Flyknit shoes are available in a range of colours and styles and all feature lightweight woven uppers for targeted flexibility, support and a sock-like fit. Flyknit shoes are built to provide maximum support and potection protective and with a lightweight feel which is a great fit for all sports and occasions. Flyknit shoes are available for men, women, boys and girls.

