GenderShoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
- Bags & Backpacks (21)
- Balls (0)
- Belts (0)
- More
- Gloves & Mitts (0)
- Hats, Visors & Headbands (0)
- Watches (0)
- Other (0)
- Scarves (0)
- Shin Guards (0)
- Sleeves & Arm Bands (0)
- Sunglasses (0)
- Training & Gym (0)
- Homewares (0)
- Souvenirs (0)
DUFFEL BAGS
Whether traveling to the gym or halfway across the globe, organize your sporting lifestyle with Nike duffel bags. With multiple pockets, adjustable shoulder straps and dual handles you can stay organized when packing the essentials. Find the right bag for any occasion with Nike backpacks, totes and drawstring bags.
Browse the Nike Store for our selection of shoes, clothing and gear >>