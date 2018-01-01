ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
  • Bags & Backpacks (21)
  • Balls (0)
  • Belts (0)
  • More

Bags & Backpacks (21)

Pack, zip, and carry all the essentials you need in Nike sport bags and backpacks built for easy, organised storage that's durable enough for large items and features secure pockets for smaller items. Browse a variety of styles including backpacks, duffels, drawstring and tote bags ideal for any athlete on the go.

Sort By:
1 Colour

Hurley Renegade

Duffel Bag

£67.95
1 Colour

Jordan Jumpman

Kids' Gymsack

£14.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Medium)

£24.95
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Small)

£21.95
2 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small)

£19.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Large)

£29.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Gym Club

Training Duffel Bag

£26.95
1 Colour

Nike Brasilia Graphic

Training Duffel Bag (Small)

£21.95
1 Colour

Jordan Trainer

Duffel Bag

£31.95
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Alpha Adapt Cross Body

Duffel Bag (Medium)

£37.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Alpha Adapt Cross Body

Duffel Bag (Small)

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Alpha Adapt Cross Body

Duffel Bag (Large)

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Alpha Adapt Cross Body Graphic

Duffel Bag (Medium)

£42.95
1 Colour

Nike Departure III

Duffel Bag

£49.95
2 Colours

NikeCourt Advantage

Tennis Duffel Bag

£59.95
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Alpha Adapt Crossbody

Older Kids' Duffel Bag

£26.95
1 Colour

Chelsea FC Spike

Duffel Bag

£19.95
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Stadium

Football Duffel Bag

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Gym Club

Kids' Duffel Bag

£24.95
1 Colour


(2)

NikeCourt Tech 2.0

Tennis Duffel Bag

£54.95 £37.97
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Sport

Duffel Bag

£31.95 £21.97

DUFFEL BAGS

Whether traveling to the gym or halfway across the globe, organize your sporting lifestyle with Nike duffel bags. With multiple pockets, adjustable shoulder straps and dual handles you can stay organized when packing the essentials. Find the right bag for any occasion with Nike backpacks, totes and drawstring bags.

 

Browse the Nike Store for our selection of shoes, clothing and gear >>