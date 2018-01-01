NIKE CR7 BOOTS AND CLOTHING (18)

ATTACK WITH SPEED AND PRECISION WITH CR7 BOOTS AND CLOTHING
Show love for the Pride of Portugal with the latest Cristiano Ronaldo boots, clothing and gear. Featuring an assortment of Nike Mercurial models, CR7 boots are designed for a variety of pitch types and provide a lightweight yet structured fit, enhanced ball control and superior traction in order to help you play with ultimate speed and confidence. Round out your CR7 collection with Cristiano Ronaldo kits, featuring the Portugal National team shirt and shorts. From shin guards to footballs to t-shirts, find the CR7 gear that allows you to channel your inner Ronaldo.
CR7 BOOTS AND GEAR FOR THE ULTIMATE COMPETITOR
Prepare to dominate the pitch and your opponents with CR7 boots, including styles designed for firm-ground, soft-ground and artificial turf fields. Take advantage of the best and latest Nike footwear technologies including micro-textured synthetic leather, and find the Ronaldo boots that align with your personality and playing style. Combine CR7 boots with Ronaldo shirts and shorts, and pay homage to one of the game’s most dynamic and transcendent talents. Shop CR7 boots for men, women, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the complete Nike football collection for additional on-pitch and off-pitch options.