Founded in 1905, Chelsea FC is one of only five teams to have secured the European Treble, and the football club routinely finds itself near the top of the table in the EPL. Chelsea has called the iconic Stamford Bridge in West London home since the club’s inception, and is one of the most valuable football clubs in the world. Choose from a variety of Chelsea kit options, including home, away and third, and customise Chelsea shirts with your favourite players or add personalised names and numbers to take your fandom to the next level.

