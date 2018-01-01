BOYS' SHOES (335)

Prepare your young athlete for school, practice, games and everything in between with Nike boys’ trainers. Choose from both new and classic footwear styles, find options for sport-specific activities with boys’ football boots and boys’ running trainers, or discover everyday staples with the boys’ lifestyle sneaker collection. Capitalise on signature Nike footwear technologies, and find sneakers that are best suited to your young athlete’s activities. Pair boys’ trainers with boys’ joggers and sweatpants for a combination built to go wherever your young athlete goes, and find items that align with his style and personality.

