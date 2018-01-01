BOYS' SHOES (335)

- Lifestyle (174)
- Running (47)
- Football (94)
- Basketball (13)
- Skateboarding (12)
- Tennis (1)
- More
- Golf (1)
- Dance (12)
GET HIM READY TO ROAM WITH NIKE BOYS’ TRAINERS
Prepare your young athlete for school, practice, games and everything in between with Nike boys’ trainers. Choose from both new and classic footwear styles, find options for sport-specific activities with boys’ football boots and boys’ running trainers, or discover everyday staples with the boys’ lifestyle sneaker collection. Capitalise on signature Nike footwear technologies, and find sneakers that are best suited to your young athlete’s activities. Pair boys’ trainers with boys’ joggers and sweatpants for a combination built to go wherever your young athlete goes, and find items that align with his style and personality.
BOYS’ TRAINERS FOR EVERY EVENT AND ACTIVITY
With styles engineered for every form of exercise, boys’ trainers provide the sneakers your young athlete needs to perform at his peak. Built with the best and latest Nike footwear technologies including Air Max, Flyknit and Lunarlon, boys’ trainers are designed to help your young athlete exercise, train and compete in comfort and with confidence. Choose from a wide assortment of styles and colours, and find the pairs of boys’ trainers that suit his purpose. Shop Nike trainers for men, women and girls, and be sure to explore the full Nike boys’ collection for additional options.