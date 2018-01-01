ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Boys
Shoes
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Size Range
Innovations
Shoe Height
Brand
Best For
Shoe Type
NIKEiD
Size
Colour

BOYS' SHOES (335)

Get your young athlete geared up and ready for school, practice, games and everything in between with boys' trainers. From classic sneaker styles like the Air Force 1 to the contemporary Nike Free, take advantage of signature Nike footwear designs and technologies. Choose from an assortment of everyday and sport-specific styles, and find boys' trainers that align with his activities.

Sort By:
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 270

Older Kids' Shoe

£84.95
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 270

Younger Kids' Shoe

£59.95
4 Colours

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£89.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

£69.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 97

Older Kids' Shoe

£89.95
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

£74.95
FEEL BIG AIR
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 1

Older Kids' Shoe

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 1

Younger Kids' Shoe

£49.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 1

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£42.95
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Air Max 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£94.95
8 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£99.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 LE

Older Kids' Shoe

£79.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Younger Kids' Shoe

£49.95
5 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95
3 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Younger Kids' Shoe

£44.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Zero SE

Older Kids' Shoe

£69.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Vision

Older Kids' Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Zero QS

Older Kids' Shoe

£70
1 Colour

Mark's Nike Air Max Zero IMG

Older Kids' Shoe

£79.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 270

Older Kids' Shoe

£84.95
1 Colour

Nike Huarache Ultra

Younger Kids' Shoe

£51.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£39.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Vision

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid 06

Kids' Shoe

£59.95
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Air Force 1

Older Kids' Shoe (3-6)

£49.95
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Older Kids' Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Younger Kids' Shoe

£42.95
3 Colours

Nike Court Borough Mid

Older Kids' Shoe

£39.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Force 1

Younger Kids' Shoe

£39.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Force I 06

Infant/Toddler Shoe

£37.95
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1

Toddler Shoe

£37.95
4 Colours

Nike Huarache Run Drift

Older Kids' Shoe

£64.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

£154.95
2 Colours

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoe

£84.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Presto Fly

Older Kids' Shoe

£49.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 High WB

Older Kids' Shoe

£59.95
1 Colour

Nike Air More Uptempo SE

Older Kids' Shoe

£89.95
1 Colour

NikeCourt Borough Mid Winter

Younger Kids' Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Pinnacle QS

Older Kids' Shoe

£54.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. TiempoX Rio IV 10R IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£39.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. TiempoX Rio IV 10R IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

£39.95
2 Colours

Nike Downshifter 8

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Downshifter 8

Younger Kids' Shoe

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Downshifter 8

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
4 Colours

Nike Dualtone Racer

Older Kids' Shoe

£47.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Pegasus 34

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£51.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Tanjun

Older Kids' Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike Tanjun

Younger Kids' Shoe

£31.95
2 Colours

Nike Tanjun

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
2 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Royale

Older Kids' Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour


(13)

Air Jordan Retro 10

Older Kids' Shoe

£99.95
Coming Soon
3 Colours


(16)

Nike Air Huarache Ultra

Older Kids' Shoe

£64.95
2 Colours

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

£59.95
2 Colours


(16)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Younger Kids' Shoe

£51.95
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2018

Older Kids' Running Shoe

£54.95
2 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018

Younger Kids' Shoe

£47.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Older Kids' (Basketball) Shoe

£44.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Rift

Little Kids' Shoe

£42.95

GET HIM READY TO ROAM WITH NIKE BOYS’ TRAINERS

Prepare your young athlete for school, practice, games and everything in between with Nike boys’ trainers. Choose from both new and classic footwear styles, find options for sport-specific activities with boys’ football boots and boys’ running trainers, or discover everyday staples with the boys’ lifestyle sneaker collection. Capitalise on signature Nike footwear technologies, and find sneakers that are best suited to your young athlete’s activities. Pair boys’ trainers with boys’ joggers and sweatpants for a combination built to go wherever your young athlete goes, and find items that align with his style and personality.

BOYS’ TRAINERS FOR EVERY EVENT AND ACTIVITY

With styles engineered for every form of exercise, boys’ trainers provide the sneakers your young athlete needs to perform at his peak. Built with the best and latest Nike footwear technologies including Air Max, Flyknit and Lunarlon, boys’ trainers are designed to help your young athlete exercise, train and compete in comfort and with confidence. Choose from a wide assortment of styles and colours, and find the pairs of boys’ trainers that suit his purpose. Shop Nike trainers for men, women and girls, and be sure to explore the full Nike boys’ collection for additional options.

TRENDING

KIDS

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED