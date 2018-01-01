Boxing Shoes (5)

Sharpen your footwork skills to achieve balance, agility and speed with Nike boxing shoes. Choose from a variety of trainers featuring the best in Nike technology, including Zoom, Flyknit, Air and more. Find colours that match your personality and fighting style. Nike offers boxing shoes for women and men of any experience level. Combine boxing shoes and clothes for a fierce look that has you ready to face any challenge that stands in your way. Set your goals, put in the work and strive for dominance inside and outside the ring. Explore the entire collection to buy women's boxing gear, including boxing shorts and equipment.

Customise a pair of Nike trainers with NIKEiD.

