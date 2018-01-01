ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
090117 YAT Baby Toddlers Apparel PWH.jpg

FOR THE
SMALLEST ATHLETES From warm fleece to cool tees, Nike
baby and toddler clothes help keep
little athletes comfy all day long.

Boys Baby & Toddler
Shoes
Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Size Range
Innovations
Shoe Height
Brand
Best For
Shoe Type
NIKEiD
Size
Colour

Baby & Toddler Boys' Shoes (43)

Get your little one moving in comfort and style with baby boys' shoes & trainers. Built with his little feet in mind, he can go from crawling to walking across the field in the latest boys' shoes such as Air Max, Jordan and Nike Free.

Sort By:
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1

Toddler Shoe

£37.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 1

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£42.95
2 Colours

Nike Revolution 4

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£23.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Pinnacle QS

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£39.95
2 Colours

Nike Downshifter 8

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
2 Colours

NikeCourt Borough Mid

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£31.95
FEEL BIG AIR
1 Colour

Nike Force 1

Baby Bootie

£26.95
2 Colours

NikeCourt Borough Low

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£23.95
2 Colours

Nike Tanjun

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
1 Colour

Nike Presto Fly

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£34.95
1 Colour


(1)

NikeCourt Royale

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Toddler Shoe

£42.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Max Tavas

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£34.95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Force I 06

Infant/Toddler Shoe

£37.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Waffle 1 iD

Baby & Toddler Bootie

£38.95
1 Colour

Nike Tanjun

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
2 Colours

Nike Pico 4

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Baby & Toddler Shoe (1.5-9.5)

£42.95
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Toddler Shoe

£39.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Vision

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£39.95
1 Colour

Nike Sunray Protect 2

Baby & Toddler shoe

£23.95
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Baby & Toddler Sandal

£21.95
2 Colours

Nike Sunray Protect 2

Baby & Toddler Sandal

£23.95
1 Colour

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Baby & Toddler Sandal

£21.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dynamo Free Print

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
3 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95
1 Colour

Nike SB Check Canvas

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£26.95
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Club MG

Toddler/Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Bombax IC

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Boot

£34.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Free RN 2017 iD

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£52.95 £39.47
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Waffle 1

Baby & Toddler Bootie

£23.95 £14.97
1 Colour

Nike Capri 3

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£23 £17.49
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Huarache Ultra

Toddler Shoe

£39.95 £27.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£37.95 £26.47
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Command Flex

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£38 £26.49
1 Colour

Nike Presto Fly

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£34.95 £27.47
2 Colours

Nike Waffle 1 Premium

Baby Bootie

£24.95 £17.47
1 Colour

Nike Dualtone Racer

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£34.95 £23.97
2 Colours

Nike Downshifter 7

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£21.95 £14.97
1 Colour

Nike Free RN 2017

Toddler Shoe

£37.95 £24.47
1 Colour

Nike Flex Contact

Baby & Toddler Shoe

£31.95 £20.97

BABY BOY AND TODDLER SHOES BUILT FOR LITTLE MOVERS

Whether your young athlete is playing in the house or outdoors, Nike has the toddler and baby boy shoes to keep him comfortable and quick. Built for durability and stability, Nike baby footwear is ideal for busy, growing feet. To get support where he needs it most find Air Max shoes in a variety of colours or for the future sneaker head choose iconic Nike styles including Air Force 1, Jordan and Huarache. Help him complete a full Nike look with baby boy tops, pants and Tech Fleece apparel.

TODDLER AND BABY BOY SHOES

Available in sizes 1.5-9.5, Nike toddler and baby boy shoes are ideal for those little ones transitioning for crawling to walking. Explore the latest designs and colours of baby boy shoes to find a pair your little boy will love. Whether he's just learning to walk or is running across the park, toddler boy shoes are available in lifestyle and running designs. Shop the entire selection of kids' shoes featuring innovative styles for both boys and girls. Allow your little one's creativity to shine through by customising a new pair for boys' shoes with NIKEiD.