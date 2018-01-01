Nike Air Max Thea (19)

Find a new love for Air Max with the Air Max Thea, created on a slimmer sole for a lightweight feel it is sure to be a staple for any closet. Choose from a variety of eye-catching colourways for women and girls so your look is fresh and unique. Expand your sneaker collection with classic Air Max models including the Air Max 95 and Air Max 90. Allow your creativity to take over by designing your own unique Air Max trainers with NIKEiD.

