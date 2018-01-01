ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (19)
  • Running (0)
  • Football (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

Nike Air Max Thea (19)

Explore and enjoy a shoe designed expressly for women with Nike Air Max Thea sneakers. Featuring a sleek and stylish silhouette that's undeniably Air Max, Nike Air Max Thea trainers provide signature performance and comfort and are equipped for all-day and everyday use.

Sort By:


(102)

Nike Air Max Thea

Women's Shoe

£94.95


(102)

Nike Air Max Thea

Women's Shoe

£94.95

Nike Air Max Thea

Women's Shoe

£94.95


(2)

Nike Air Max Thea LX

Women's Shoe

£104.95

Nike Air Max Thea

Women's Shoe

£94.95

Nike Air Max Thea

Women's Shoe

£94.95


(2)

Nike Air Max Thea LX

Women's Shoe

£104.95 £76.97


(7)

Nike Air Max Thea Premium

Women's Shoe

£99.95 £69.47


(2)

Nike Air Max Thea LX

Women's Shoe

£104.95 £72.97


(7)

Nike Air Max Thea Premium

Women's Shoe

£99.95 £69.47


(11)

Nike Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97

Nike Air Max Thea Premium Leather

Women's Shoe

£99.95 £69.47


(11)

Nike Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97


(11)

Nike Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97


(11)

Nike Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97


(11)

Nike Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97


(11)

Nike Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97


(11)

Nike Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit

Women's Shoe

£114.95 £79.97


(1)

Nike Air Max Thea SE

Older Kids' Shoe

£65 £32.47
Sold Out

DISCOVER THE LUXURY OF NIKE AIR MAX THEA

Since the Air Max debut in 1987, the iconic shoe has been revolutionised in many ways to best serve different athletes and sneakerheads. The latest revolution is the Nike Air Max Thea trainer built on the visible Air-sole unit to provide shock absorption and superb cushioning. Designed on a sleek, yet clean, profile the Air Max Thea fit perfectly into everyday wear whether you're pairing them with joggers or casual dresses. Give your feet a break and embrace the luxurious comfort while running errands or heading to the gym.

FIND YOUR FAVOURITE AIR MAX THEA

Find a new love for Air Max with the Air Max Thea, created on a slimmer sole for a lightweight feel it is sure to be a staple for any closet. Choose from a variety of eye-catching colourways for women and girls so your look is fresh and unique. Expand your sneaker collection with classic Air Max models including the Air Max 95 and Air Max 90. Allow your creativity to take over by designing your own unique Air Max trainers with NIKEiD.