Nike Air Max Thea (19)

DISCOVER THE LUXURY OF NIKE AIR MAX THEA
Since the Air Max debut in 1987, the iconic shoe has been revolutionised in many ways to best serve different athletes and sneakerheads. The latest revolution is the Nike Air Max Thea trainer built on the visible Air-sole unit to provide shock absorption and superb cushioning. Designed on a sleek, yet clean, profile the Air Max Thea fit perfectly into everyday wear whether you're pairing them with joggers or casual dresses. Give your feet a break and embrace the luxurious comfort while running errands or heading to the gym.
FIND YOUR FAVOURITE AIR MAX THEA
Find a new love for Air Max with the Air Max Thea, created on a slimmer sole for a lightweight feel it is sure to be a staple for any closet. Choose from a variety of eye-catching colourways for women and girls so your look is fresh and unique. Expand your sneaker collection with classic Air Max models including the Air Max 95 and Air Max 90. Allow your creativity to take over by designing your own unique Air Max trainers with NIKEiD.