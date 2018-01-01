Nike Air Max Tavas Shoes (2)

Nike Air Max Tavas trainers have retained their classic shoe feel since their release in 2014. They are modeled after the orignial Air Max sneakers with the Max Air heel unit for cushion you can see. The close-fitting textile upper is breathable and lightweight and helps your feet stay cool and comfortable. Air Max Tavas are available in a large array of colours so you can find the best pair that fits your sense of style. Browse the collection for styles available for kids and toddlers. They offer springy cushioning and support to help your little ones stay quick and comfortable at school or at play.

