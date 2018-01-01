Nike Air Max Tavas Shoes (2)

- Lifestyle (2)
- Running (0)
- Football (0)
- Basketball (0)
- Gym & Training (0)
- Skateboarding (0)
- More
- Tennis (0)
- Golf (0)
- Baseball & Softball (0)
- Athletics (0)
- Yoga (0)
- Dance (0)
- Spinning (0)
- Walking (0)
- Boxing (0)
AIR MAX TAVAS TAKE COMFORT TO A NEW LEVEL
Nike Air Max Tavas trainers have retained their classic shoe feel since their release in 2014. They are modeled after the orignial Air Max sneakers with the Max Air heel unit for cushion you can see. The close-fitting textile upper is breathable and lightweight and helps your feet stay cool and comfortable. Air Max Tavas are available in a large array of colours so you can find the best pair that fits your sense of style. Browse the collection for styles available for kids and toddlers. They offer springy cushioning and support to help your little ones stay quick and comfortable at school or at play.
MODERN UPGRADE OF A CLASSIC STYLE
The sleek look of Air Max Tavas Nike trainers can add a little extra pop to any outfit. Combine Tavas with a pair of tracksuit bottoms and shirt to bring the trendy, athletic look to life or have them complete a weekday outfit with jeans and a polo shirt. Shop all Nike sportswear apparel to create a new look to wear any day of the week. Do you like Air Max technology? Check out all Air Max trainers including Air Max 90, 95s and many more to find the right one that matches your sneaker preferences.