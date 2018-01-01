Air Max Shoes (223)

Embrace the past, present and future of signature Air technology with a pair of Nike Air Max trainers. With a legacy that spans decades and continues to progress, the Air Max family constantly finds new modes of expression while simultaneously finding ways to honor and show respect for the shoes’ past and origins. Few sneaker technologies have stood the test of time and even fewer have found homes in both the sports performance and streetwear worlds. From the one that started it all, the Air Max 1, to the next generation achievements of the Nike Air VaporMax, Air Max trainers continue to set the bar and defy expectations, one sneaker at a time. Be sure to explore the classic collections of sneaker icons like the Air Max 90 and Air Max 97.

