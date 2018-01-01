Air Max 97 Shoes (25)

- Lifestyle (25)
- Running (0)
- Football (0)
- Basketball (0)
- Gym & Training (0)
- Skateboarding (0)
- More
- Tennis (0)
- Golf (0)
- Baseball & Softball (0)
- Athletics (0)
- Yoga (0)
- Dance (0)
- Spinning (0)
- Walking (0)
- Boxing (0)
UPDATE YOUR ROTATION WITH A PAIR OF CLASSIC AIR MAX 97 TRAINERS
Add a beloved icon to your sneaker collection with a pair of Nike Air Max 97 trainers. With design heavily inspired by nature and materials, the Air Max 97 was the first of its kind to feature a hidden lacing system as well as a full-length, one-piece Air Max bubble that ran along the entire shoe, providing comfort and undeniable style. Having stood the test of time, the Air Max 97 now lives in the balance between futuristic and retro, and is sure to turn heads for years to come.
FIND THE LATEST AIR MAX 97 STYLES AND COLOURS
As one of the most unique and recognizable silhouettes in sneaker history, the Air Max 97 takes advantage of equally adventurous colours and materials. That combination of design, colour and construction creates bold, memorable and eye-catching trainers for men, women, boys and girls. Embrace the timeless quality of the Air Max 97, and be sure to check out the complete collection of Nike Air Max trainers for the latest selection of new and classic sneakers.