Air Max 97 Shoes (25)

Add a beloved icon to your sneaker collection with a pair of Nike Air Max 97 trainers. With design heavily inspired by nature and materials, the Air Max 97 was the first of its kind to feature a hidden lacing system as well as a full-length, one-piece Air Max bubble that ran along the entire shoe, providing comfort and undeniable style. Having stood the test of time, the Air Max 97 now lives in the balance between futuristic and retro, and is sure to turn heads for years to come.

