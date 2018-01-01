Nike Air Max 95 Trainers (19)

Released in 1995, the Nike Air Max 95 was the first version to feature air in the forefoot of the trainer. The revolutionary Air-Sole was introduced in Nike trainers in the late 70's but debuted in 1987 with visible air in the heel of the Air Max 1. Designed with fashion and functionality in mind, featuring striking colour combinations and reliable cushioning, the Air Max 95s have been coveted by both athletes and collectors. See and feel the premium comfort while celebrating a 90's footwear icon being reborn.

