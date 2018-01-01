ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
mens-nike-air-max-95.jpg

AIR MAX 95 Released in 1995, the rippled design and gradient
colour scheme proved unlike any other Nike silhouette.
The style was contrasted with layers of suede and mesh
and was set above the first-ever visible forefoot Air sole.

Gender
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (19)
  • Running (0)
  • Football (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

Nike Air Max 95 Trainers (19)

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 LX

Women's Shoe

£129.95
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Max 95

Men's Shoe

£124.95
12 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Max 95 OG

Women's Shoe

£119.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Men's Shoe

£134.95
6 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Max 95 Essential

Men's Shoe

£119.95
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 Premium SE

Men's Shoe

£129.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

£134.95
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max 95 Premium

Women's Shoe

£129.95
3 Colours


(5)

Nike Air Max 95 Premium

Men's Shoe

£124.95
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

£74.95
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Men's Shoe

£134.95
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max Uptempo 95

Men's Shoe

£114.95
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

£74.95
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Air Max 95

Men's Shoe

£119.95
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

£74.95 £48.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95 NS GPX

Men's Shoe

£134.95 £93.97
3 Colours


(20)

Nike Air Max 95 SneakerBoot

Men's Boot

£154.95 £107.97
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95 Premium SE

Men's Shoe

£129.95 £90.47
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Air Max 95 Essential

Men's Shoe

£119.95 £83.47

KNOW THE ICONIC ORIGIN OF NIKE AIR MAX 95

Released in 1995, the Nike Air Max 95 was the first version to feature air in the forefoot of the trainer. The revolutionary Air-Sole was introduced in Nike trainers in the late 70's but debuted in 1987 with visible air in the heel of the Air Max 1. Designed with fashion and functionality in mind, featuring striking colour combinations and reliable cushioning, the Air Max 95s have been coveted by both athletes and collectors. See and feel the premium comfort while celebrating a 90's footwear icon being reborn.

CHOOSE ALL-DAY COMFORT WITH NIKE 95 TRAINERS

The Air Max 95 trainers, now updated with a sleek streamlined design, did not lose its famous lightweight, plush cushioning. Find support and durability as well as traction from the waffle outsole for an all-day comfort to match your everyday look. Shop a variety of styles of Nike Air Max 95 for men, women, and kids as well as Air Max 95 sale trainers. Pair them with your favourite Nike tracksuits, tops and accessories for a look you can show off any day of the week. Discover other Nike styles to fill your Air Max collection including Air Max Tavas and Air Max 90.