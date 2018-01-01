Nike Air Max 95 Trainers (19)

- Lifestyle (19)
- Running (0)
- Football (0)
- Basketball (0)
- Gym & Training (0)
- Skateboarding (0)
- More
- Tennis (0)
- Golf (0)
- Baseball & Softball (0)
- Athletics (0)
- Yoga (0)
- Dance (0)
- Spinning (0)
- Walking (0)
- Boxing (0)
KNOW THE ICONIC ORIGIN OF NIKE AIR MAX 95
Released in 1995, the Nike Air Max 95 was the first version to feature air in the forefoot of the trainer. The revolutionary Air-Sole was introduced in Nike trainers in the late 70's but debuted in 1987 with visible air in the heel of the Air Max 1. Designed with fashion and functionality in mind, featuring striking colour combinations and reliable cushioning, the Air Max 95s have been coveted by both athletes and collectors. See and feel the premium comfort while celebrating a 90's footwear icon being reborn.
CHOOSE ALL-DAY COMFORT WITH NIKE 95 TRAINERS
The Air Max 95 trainers, now updated with a sleek streamlined design, did not lose its famous lightweight, plush cushioning. Find support and durability as well as traction from the waffle outsole for an all-day comfort to match your everyday look. Shop a variety of styles of Nike Air Max 95 for men, women, and kids as well as Air Max 95 sale trainers. Pair them with your favourite Nike tracksuits, tops and accessories for a look you can show off any day of the week. Discover other Nike styles to fill your Air Max collection including Air Max Tavas and Air Max 90.