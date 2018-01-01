Nike Air Max 90 Trainers (32)

- Lifestyle (32)
- Running (0)
- Football (0)
- Basketball (0)
- Gym & Training (0)
- Skateboarding (0)
- More
- Tennis (0)
- Golf (0)
- Baseball & Softball (0)
- Athletics (0)
- Yoga (0)
- Dance (0)
- Spinning (0)
- Walking (0)
- Boxing (0)
ADD A SNEAKER ICON TO YOUR COLLECTION WITH THE AIR MAX 90
Be big and bold and let everyone know you’ve arrived with a pair of Air Max 90 trainers. Continuing the legacy started by the Air Max 1, the Air Max 90 truly celebrates the signature Nike technology by increasing the size of the air bubble and midsole, and accentuates those design elements by encapsulating the area with bright and eye-catching colors. With design led once again by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Max 90 was built with several standout features, including the innovative lacing system, the use of multiple materials, the large “Nike Air” heel cap on the rear of the shoe and the now famous colourways including the “Infrared” colourway that the shoe is most famous for.
FIND YOUR FAVOURITE AIR MAX 90 STYLES AND CREATE YOUR OWN
Embrace the signature cushioning and classic silhouette of Air Max 90 trainers, and find the colours and versions that align with your personality and style. With a variety of premium and weather-specific editions, the Air Max 90 collection is designed to deliver year-round options for nearly any occasion. Find styles for men, women, boys and girls, and even add your own signature colorways and text to a pair of custom Air Max 90 shoes.