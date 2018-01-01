Nike Air Max 1 Trainers (16)

ADDED TO BAG
Give a gift that fits everyone.
AIR MAX 1 It’s the Air Max that started it all. Originally
released in 1987, the Air Max 1 introduced
the world to visible Nike Air cushioning.

Sport the sneaker that jump-started the Air Max revolution with a fresh pair of Nike Air Max 1 trainers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield as the first-ever shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole, the Nike Air Max 1 made its first waves back in 1987, becoming highly influential to the success and proliferation of the Air Max family.

DISCOVER THE LATEST AIR MAX 1 TRAINERS

Show love for the one that started a sneaker revolution and add a classic to your rotation with a pair of Air Max 1 trainers. Before and leading up to the creation of the Air Max 1, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield became heavily inspired by the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France. As one of the most polarizing architectural structures in the world, the Pompidou Centre was and is infamous for its exposure and celebration of typically internal building elements. Perhaps drawing on that as inspiration, Hatfield designed the Air Max 1 with a visible air pocket in the heel of the shoe, making it the first of its kind to showcase the Nike Air technology that had traditionally been housed and hidden in previous sneaker models. Combine Air Max 1 trainers with a pair of joggers and sweatpants for a classic yet contemporary look that has the versatility to go everywhere you go.

EMBRACE THE BEGINNING OF THE AIR MAX LEGACY

Introduced in 1987, the Air Max 1 set the tone and the stage for the progression of the Air Max line and continues to remain a streetwear staple with releases of both new and classic colour combinations. As the first sneaker of its kind to feature visible air, the Air Max 1 paved the way for countless future incorporations of signature Nike Air technology. Shop Air Max 1 trainers for men, women, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the entire collection of Nike Air Max trainers for the latest selection of signature footwear.