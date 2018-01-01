Air Force 1 Shoes (86)

ADDED TO BAG
GET TO STOMPING IN A PAIR OF AIR FORCE 1 SHOES

Introduced to the world in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 was the first basketball sneaker to feature Nike Air technology, revolutionizing the sneaker game forever. From the hardwood to the blacktop to the core of hip-hop culture and beyond, today the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning and a large, sturdy midsole. The Air Force 1's classic design, available in low, mid and high top styles, has earned its status as a footwear icon, and is the quintessential everyday, go-to sneaker. The the entire Nike Air family to find a trainer to fit your lifestyle

 

FIND THE LATEST AIR FORCE 1 COLOURS AND CREATE YOUR OWN

With over thirty-five years on the sneaker scene, the Air Force 1 has been reimagined more than most shoes on the block. From the clean, crisp and timeless all white colourway to a number of versions fit with gum bottoms to everything and anything in between, the Air Force 1 has proven to be one of the most versatile sneakers in the Nike family. Discover new and classic colourways for men, women, boys and girls, and even apply your own colours and personalised text to a pair of custom Air Force 1 shoes.