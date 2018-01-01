Air Force 1 Shoes (86)

Introduced to the world in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 was the first basketball sneaker to feature Nike Air technology, revolutionizing the sneaker game forever. From the hardwood to the blacktop to the core of hip-hop culture and beyond, today the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning and a large, sturdy midsole. The Air Force 1's classic design, available in low, mid and high top styles, has earned its status as a footwear icon, and is the quintessential everyday, go-to sneaker. The the entire Nike Air family to find a trainer to fit your lifestyle

