ADDED TO BAG
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn More.
Gender

Academy Football Clothing (31)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Football Tracksuit

£59.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

£49.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy Drill

Women's Long-Sleeve Football Top

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy 18

Women's Football Pants

£34.95
3 Colours

Nike Academy Drill

Women's Football Top

£32.95


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Academy

Women's Football Pants

£32.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Sweatshirt

£32.95


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Top

£11.95


(2)
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Shorts

£11.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

£21.95


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Pants

£24.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Women's Football Shorts

£16.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

£21.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Sweatshirt Football Hoodie

£39.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

£64.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Pants

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy Drill CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Top

£34.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Shorts

£21.95


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Top

£21.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

£21.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Football Top

£16.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's 1/4 Zip Football Top

£32.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Sweatshirt

£34.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Sweatshirt Football Hoodie

£37.95


(5)
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Women's Football Shorts

£15.95


(5)
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Pants

£29.95


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Shorts

£15.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Football Top

£16.95 £11.47
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

£21.95 £14.97
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Football Top

£16.95 £11.47
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's 1/4 Zip Football Top

£32.95 £31.97