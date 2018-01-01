ADDED TO BAG
NIKE METCON 4 iD

Training Shoe
£129.95
CREATE YOUR FAVOURITE TRAINING SHOE

The Metcon 4 iD Training Shoe provides a strong, stable base, flexible support and extreme durability for a wide range of training activities, from sprints and sled pushes to lifting and rope climbing. Make it yours with colours, outsole graphics and a personal iD.

GET PUMPED

Power your workouts from the ground up by adding a motivational graphic to the clear outsole.

CHOOSE YOUR COLOUR

Bring your shoe to life piece by piece with an assortment of classic Nike colours.

PERSONALISE IT

Get your name, dates or a short personal message embroidered on the heel tab.

Superior Durability

This edition of the Metcon is more durable than any other. An innovative, textured print reinforces the shoe from toe to heel—so it won't wear out before you do.  

Flexible Support

A drop-in midsole is firmer in the heel and softer in the forefoot, which provides stability for lifting and flexible cushioning for sprints and short runs. 

Strong, Stable Base

A flat, stable platform helps you feel connected to the ground during explosive lifts and high-intensity training. 

More Details

• Offset: 4mm
• Flywire cables offer lightweight support when and where you need it
• Heel counter reduces drag on wall exercises
• Heel clip stabilises your foot during side-to-side movements
• Mesh on the heel and ankle help keep your feet cool
• Sticky rubber in the forefoot provides excellent traction for sled pushes
• Textured rubber wraps up the midfoot for durability during rope exercises