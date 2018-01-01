NIKE INTERNATIONALIST iD
MAKE OLD-SCHOOL NEW AGAIN
The Nike Internationalist made history in 1982 in New York City when it carried a winner for 26.2 miles. Today, you can customise the vintage silhouette of the Nike Internationalist iD with updated materials, exclusive graphics and more personalisation options to express your style.
Go luxe with leather or suede, or opt for the original nylon and mesh construction in a variety of rich colours.
Design your shoe with a spectrum of colour options to match your style and personality.
Make the influential running-turned-street-shoe all yours by adding your name or a meaningful message to the heel in big, bold text.