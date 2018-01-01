ADDED TO BAG
Give a gift that fits everyone.
NIKE INTERNATIONALIST iD

Shoe
£81.95
Choose Edit Design below to add a design
Spark your creativity with these designs.

This product is custom-made and shipped to you in 4 weeks or less.

No-Cost returns on all orders, within 30 days.

Need Help? Contact us with questions about NIKEiD.

MAKE OLD-SCHOOL NEW AGAIN

The Nike Internationalist made history in 1982 in New York City when it carried a winner for 26.2 miles. Today, you can customise the vintage silhouette of the Nike Internationalist iD with updated materials, exclusive graphics and more personalisation options to express your style.

MAKE OVER THE MATERIALS

Go luxe with leather or suede, or opt for the original nylon and mesh construction in a variety of rich colours. 

CUSTOMISE YOUR COLOURS

Design your shoe with a spectrum of colour options to match your style and personality.

PERSONALISE IT

Make the influential running-turned-street-shoe all yours by adding your name or a meaningful message to the heel in big, bold text.