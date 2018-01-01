ADDED TO BAG
NIKE AIR MAX 95 iD

Shoe
£134.95
Choose Edit Design below to add a design

This product is custom-made and shipped to you in 4 weeks or less.

No-Cost returns on all orders, within 30 days.

Need Help? Contact us with questions about NIKEiD.

CUSTOMISE AN ICON

The Nike Air Max 95 iD honours the legendary original with coveted fade options and a variety of premium details, from paint speckles to translucency. Customise yours for a unique spin on the 1995 icon.

CELEBRATE THE ORIGINAL

Outfit your upper with leather, soft suede or reflective material in one of many original colour-fade options. 

CHOOSE YOUR SOLE

The durable, rubber, Waffle-pattern outsole is available in a rainbow of solid and translucent colours.

MAKE IT PERSONAL

Add a personalised name, meaningful number or message to make your shoe uniquely yours.

NIKE AIR MAX ORIGINS

Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in the late '70s. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.