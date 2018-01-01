NIKE AIR MAX 95 iD
CUSTOMISE AN ICON
The Nike Air Max 95 iD honours the legendary original with coveted fade options and a variety of premium details, from paint speckles to translucency. Customise yours for a unique spin on the 1995 icon.
Outfit your upper with leather, soft suede or reflective material in one of many original colour-fade options.
The durable, rubber, Waffle-pattern outsole is available in a rainbow of solid and translucent colours.
Add a personalised name, meaningful number or message to make your shoe uniquely yours.
Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in the late '70s. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.