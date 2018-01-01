ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn more.
Gender

Spinning Clothing (175)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Seamless

Women's High-Waist Studio Tights

121 €


(4)
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Sculpt Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

99 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Flex Repel

Men's Training Shorts

88 €


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Fly Lux

Women's Training Crops

83 €


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Flex

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

50 €


(6)
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

44 €


(11)
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

39 €


(15)
1 Colour


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

39 €


(11)
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

39 €


(6)
4 Colours


(6)

Nike Indy Logo Back

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

39 €
2 Colours

Nike Pro Intertwist

Women's Training Tank

33 €


(5)
4 Colours


(5)

Nike Swoosh Athlete

Men's T-Shirt

33 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro Crossover

Women's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

33 €
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Training Crops

132 €
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Training Crops

66 €


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

66 €
2 Colours

Nike Pacer

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

61 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Power

Women's Training Crops

50 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

50 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

45 €
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Shorts

39 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Capris

39 €
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tank

39 €


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Tights

39 €


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Pro Cropped

Women's Training Tank

33 €
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

33 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

60 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

66 €


(19)
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

61 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Hoodie

55 €


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Flex Bliss

Women's 2-in-1 Training Shorts

50 €
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

50 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top

45 €


(3)
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Training Utility

Men's Short-Sleeve Top

45 €
3 Colours

Nike Indy Cooling

Women's Light-Support Sports Bra

44 €


(4)
4 Colours


(4)

Nike Indy Breathe

Women's Light-Support Sports Bra

39 €
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Long-Sleeve Top

39 €


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Fitted Utility

Men's Training Tank

39 €


(4)
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Pro

Women's Hijab

30 €
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Elastika Cropped

Women's Training Tank Top

33 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tank

28 €
2 Colours

Nike Pro Deluxe

Women's Training Tights

55 €
2 Colours

Nike Pro Deluxe Cropped

Women's Short-Sleeve Training Top

45 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro Deluxe

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

39 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro Deluxe

Women's Training Tank

39 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Full-Zip Training Bomber Jacket

110 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Jacket

110 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Power Sculpt

Women's High-Rise Training Tights (Plus Size)

100 €


(7)
1 Colour


(7)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

88 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Bliss Lux

Women's Training Trousers

88 €
1 Colour

Nike Power Pocket Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

88 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Flex Bliss

Women's Training Trousers (Plus Size)

88 €
1 Colour

Nike Power Team

Women's Training Tights

83 €


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Flex

Women's Packable Training Jacket

83 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

70 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

77 €
1 Colour

Nike Power Pocket Lux

Women's Training Crops

77 €
1 Colour

Nike Dry Lux Flow

Women's Training Trousers

77 €