ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn more.
Gender

Academy Football Clothing (33)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Football Tracksuit

77 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

67 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy Drill

Women's Long-Sleeve Football Top

44 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy 18

Women's Football Pants

44 €
3 Colours

Nike Academy Drill

Women's Football Top

44 €


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Academy

Women's Football Pants

44 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Sweatshirt

44 €


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Top

17 €


(2)
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Shorts

17 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

28 €


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Pants

39 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Women's Football Shorts

22 €
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

28 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Sweatshirt Football Hoodie

50 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

77 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Pants

44 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy Drill CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Top

44 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Shorts

28 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Top

28 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

28 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Football Top

22 €
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's 1/4 Zip Football Top

45 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Sweatshirt

45 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Sweatshirt Football Hoodie

50 €


(5)
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Women's Football Shorts

22 €


(5)
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Pants

45 €


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Shorts

22 €
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Football Top

22 € 14,97 €


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Shorts

22 € 14,97 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

28 € 19,47 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Football Top

22 € 14,97 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's 1/4 Zip Football Top

44 € 39,97 €
1 Colour

Nike Academy Drill

Women's Football Top

44 € 34,97 €