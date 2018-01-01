PRODUCTOS PERSONALIZABLES Roshe Zapatillas (19)

Hemos detectado que tu sistema no tiene habilitado JavaScript, un componente obligatorio para comprar productos y disfrutar de la experiencia de Nike.com correctamente. Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>roshe","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|collections:roshe","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":3,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12508019","12508110","12508100","12508117","12508012","11851527","11851599","11851539","11851581","11851518","11851593","11851587","11851569","11851548","11911197","11851557","11851575","11851563","11926762"],"name":"Zapatillas Nike Roshe One Personalizables. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

ENVÍO GRATUITO. Envío estándar gratuito en todos los pedidos con NikePlus. Más información. DEVOLUCIONES GRATUITAS. Devuelve lo que no te guste en un plazo de 30 días. Más información. CLICK AND COLLECT Selecciona el lugar que prefieras para recoger tu pedido. Más información. LOS ESTUDIANTES TIENEN AHORA UN 10% DE DESCUENTO. Más información.