S'HA AFEGIT AL CARRETÓ
AFEGIT A LA LLISTA DE DESITJOS
Fes un regal adequat per a tothom.
Talla: Quantitat: x  
El lliurament de la targeta de regal estàndard és gratuït
Subtotal
MOSTRA EL CARRETÓ () COMPRA
MOSTRA LA LLISTA DE DESITJOS
No tens cap producte al carretó
FreeShipping.png

LLIURAMENT GRATUÏT.

Aconsegueix el lliurament gratuït estàndard en cada comanda amb NikePlus.

Més informació.
30DayFreeReturns.png

DEVOLUCIONS GRATUÏTES.

Tens 30 dies per tornar qualsevol producte que no et convenci.

Més informació.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Tria una ubicació que et vagi bé per recollir la teva comanda.

Més informació.

10% DE DESCOMPTE PER A ESTUDIANTS.

Més informació.
PWH-AM_hover-AM1-no-copy.jpg

AIR MAX 1 La icona que ho va començar tot.
Aquest model revolucionariva
convertir l'Air visible en part
de la història del calçat. < TOTES LES AIR MAX

Personalització amb NIKEiD
Sexe

Sabatilles Air Max 1 (4)

Sport the sneaker that jump-started the Air Max revolution with a fresh pair of Nike Air Max 1 trainers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield as the first-ever shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole, the Nike Air Max 1 made its first waves back in 1987, becoming highly influential to the success and proliferation of the Air Max family.

Ordena per:
PERSONALITZA PERSONALITZA AMB NIKEiD
5 colors

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Sabatilles - Home

160 €
PERSONALITZA PERSONALITZA AMB NIKEiD
3 colors

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Sabatilles

160 €
PERSONALITZA PERSONALITZA AMB NIKEiD
4 colors

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Sabatilles

160 €
PERSONALITZA PERSONALITZA AMB NIKEiD
5 colors

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Sabatilles - Dona

160 €